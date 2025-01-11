Giant has up to 63% off Ferrero Rocher, Carlsberg beer & Pokka green tea for all your CNY needs

Giant Huat Deals: Save big while prepping for CNY like a pro

The Year of the Snake is slithering in, and with it comes the whirlwind of Chinese New Year (CNY) preparations.

From reunion dinners to open houses, festive shopping bills can quickly add up — unless you head to Giant this weekend.

For two days only, the supermarket chain’s Huat Deals are offering huge savings on everything shoppers need to host a successful celebration, from beer to abalone and more.

With discounts of up to 63%, trusted brands are available at unbeatable prices, making it easier for households to stay on budget while leaving extra for red packets or a standout CNY outfit.

Welcome visitors with drinks & chocolates

For those hosting open houses this CNY, stocking up on treats is a must to keep guests satisfied and spirits high.

When it comes to drinks, it’s hard to go wrong with Pokka Jasmine Green Tea, a popular choice for gatherings.

A 24-pack is just S$5.15 (U.P. S$14.30) at Giant this weekend, perfect for keeping visitors refreshed during long catch-ups and mahjong marathons.

For those who prefer something fizzy, Coca-Cola is always a crowd-pleaser.

This year, go for the Less Sugar version. 24 cans are going for just S$12.50 (U.P. S$21.15), a guilt-free thirst-quencher to cool off after all that feasting.

And don’t forget the beer: both Carlsberg and Tiger are part of Giant’s Huat Deals, with a pack of 24 cans priced at S$38.80 (U.P. S$66.95 to S$67.10) and S$38.90 (U.P. S$69.50 to S$70.20) respectively.

No CNY celebration is complete without snacks to nibble on between meals.

Grab boxes of Ferrero Rocher T24 300g chocolates (S$9.95 or S$6.95 for UOB Cardmembers, U.P. S$19.05) for the sweet tooths in your circle, or stock up on Fuji Apples (five for S$2.95, U.P. S$5) to slice and serve as a healthy dessert.

Tender meat for hotpot & abalone for gifts

Is it really CNY in Singapore if it doesn’t involve sitting down for a steaming, satisfying bowl of hotpot with loved ones?

Thanks to Giant’s Huat Deals, you can enjoy delicious meats like Jia Jia Rou Pork Collar Shabu Shabu and Pork Belly Shabu Shabu at 35% off their usual price of S$12 — grab any two for just S$7.80.

These tender cuts cook quickly and absorb all the flavour from the broth, and with the generous 300g packs, you’ll have enough to satisfy even the biggest appetites.

For those looking to impress the in-laws, New Moon’s Premium Wild Caught New Zealand Abalone (S$33, U.P. S$46.20) makes an outstanding gift.

Plus, Giant is also throwing in a free 5kg pack of New Moon Jasmine Fragrant Rice worth S$9.95 (limited to three units per customer and while stocks last), so you’re sorted with a quality kitchen staple at no extra cost.

Known for its premium quality, this abalone is sourced from the pristine waters of New Zealand, ensuring top-notch freshness and flavour.

Beyond its exquisite taste, abalone holds a special place in Chinese culture, symbolising wealth, prosperity, and good fortune — values cherished during CNY.

Giant Huat Deals happening this weekend only

Aside from festive must-haves, Giant’s Huat Deals also include everyday staples to keep one’s pantry stocked well beyond the holiday.

For busy coffee lovers, the Nescafe 2-in-1/3-in-1 Instant Coffee Mix (any two for S$9.45, U.P. S$13.40) is a game-changer, providing a quick pick-me-up whether you’re running late for work or too swamped with CNY prep to queue at the coffeeshop.

Available in various flavours, it’s as simple as adding hot water to get a smooth, satisfying cup in seconds.

And here’s a bonus: spending S$158 nett on at least two participating Nestle brands in a single receipt comes with a free Happycall 32cm wok (while stocks last), great for cooking up reunion feasts or everyday meals like a pro.

For a sparkling clean start to CNY, check out TOP’s liquid detergent 1.5kg to 1.8kg refill packs (any four at S$14.65 each, U.P. S$19.40 to S$19.60).

These powerful detergents tackle tough stains, leaving one’s clothes smelling fresh, whether dealing with stubborn spills or everyday grime.

Don't wait too long to shop, though — these Huat Deals are available this weekend (11 to 12 Jan) only

