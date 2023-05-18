Giant S’pore Has Unlimited Vouchers Till 7 June, Download For Your Next Grocery Run

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Giant Has Unlimited S$3, S$5 & S$20 Vouchers, Download & Flash To Redeem

Amidst the GST hike and inflation, there are thankfully still corporations out there taking steps to make things a little easier on our wallets.

One of them is supermarket chain Giant, which announced that it would be absorbing the 1% GST hike and keeping prices on grocery essentials as low as possible.

The measures aren’t stopping there.

Over the next three weeks, customers can download unlimited vouchers to offset their grocery purchases.

Unlimited Giant vouchers to use till 7 June

On Thursday (18 May), Giant announced via Facebook that it will be giving away unlimited grocery vouchers until 7 June.

All shoppers have to do is download the digital vouchers — available in denominations of S$3, S$5, and S$20 — from the post or Giant’s website and show them to cashiers to redeem them.

This offer is available at all Giant outlets in Singapore, but do take note of the other terms and conditions.

To use the S$3 voucher, one must spend at least S$30 nett in a single receipt, while the S$5 voucher is only eligible with a minimum spend of S$50.

As for the S$20 voucher, it is exclusive to yuu Rewards Club members and has a minimum spend requirement of S$100.

Only one voucher may be redeemed per transaction per customer and they cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions, including senior citizen discounts.

Excludes online purchases & certain products

Additionally, the voucher cannot be used for online purchases as they are only redeemable at manned cashier stations in physical Giant stores.

This means that shoppers can’t use them at self-checkout counters either.

While the discount is applicable on most products, some exclusions do apply. They are:

tobacco & cigarettes

newspapers & magazines

infant milk powder

phone cards

Dairy Farm gift vouchers

lottery tickets

purchases from concessionaires

But other than that, this is the best time to stock up on all other essentials like groceries and household products.

You may locate a Giant outlet near you via the store locator here.

