Giant Has Prawns From S$1, Shop For Groceries Without Worrying About The GST Hike

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Giant Keeps Grocery Essentials At Low Prices So You Can Shop Without Feeling The Pinch

With inflation and the newly implemented GST hike, many Singaporeans are left scratching their heads, staring into their wallets, and looking for ways to keep up with rising costs.

Although the Government has beefed up help by rolling out more support packages during Budget 2023, there are other ways to stretch our dollar without too much sacrifice or compromise.

Born during the time of Covid-19, Giant’s Lower Prices That Last campaign has helped shoppers tide through financial difficulties by keeping prices low for hundreds of grocery essentials.

Now, they’ve added even more items to the programme, which means that you can shop for seafood, meat, rice, milk, and more without worrying about busting your supermarket budget.

Giant adds more items to Lower Prices That Last programme

When the 1% GST hike came into effect earlier this year, Giant promised to absorb the increase for customers, at least until June.

That’s not all they’re doing to take a huge financial load off Singaporeans’ shoulders amidst ever-climbing prices.

Although the Lower Prices That Last campaign was borne out of necessity back in 2020 when people were tightening their purse strings as the pandemic threatened livelihoods, the supermarket chain continues to keep the promotion going.

Read on to see some of the new items that have been added to the programme.

Prawns from S$1 & vegetable bundles from S$2

Turning to our go-to products is usually convenient but this year has proven challenging for brand loyalists — just ask the smokers who’ve had to find cheaper alternatives following the recent tobacco tax jump.

Thankfully, seafood lovers on a budget won’t have to give up on their crustacean cravings as Giant has options like Vannamei Prawns from just S$1 per 100g.

These prawns are sweet, succulent, and plump enough to make every scoop of your stir-fry noodle dish more bountiful. You definitely won’t mind going through the trouble of peeling them.

No need to put your plans for a large gathering on hold when you can whip up a feast with the Perdigao/Seara Frozen Whole Chicken Griller, which retails at S$3.85 each.

While these are new additions to Giant’s Lower Prices That Last programme, there are many existing favourites that will remain in the supermarket’s well-stocked aisles.

Fruits like the Royal Gala Apples won’t just help keep the doctor away, as the old adage goes, but they also make for a perfect mid-day snack.

You’ll be able to bag five apples for just S$2, a price that’s stayed the same since June 2022, so you can grab your daily dose of vitamin C to keep yourself and your bank account healthy.

Maintaining a balanced diet and incorporating enough vegetables in your meals is easier with Giant’s offer of S$2 for any three bundles of the following leafy greens:

Sio Peck Chye

Kang Kong

Chye Sim

Sharp Spinach

Red Spinach

Round Spinach

If these discounts sound familiar to you, it’s because Giant has remained committed to keeping the prices low since September 2020.

Get ingredients like milk & oil for cheap

Meat and fresh produce aren’t the only items on offer under Giant’s Lower Prices That Last campaign.

You can also score two 1L cartons of Meadows Fresh Full Cream, Low Fat, or Skimmed Milk for just S$5.

Whether you’re drinking it straight, putting it in your cereal, or using it to bake or cook up a storm, you can rest assured that you won’t run out anytime soon.

If you prefer to get your calcium boost from cheese, Arla’s Burger and Sandwich Slices are going at just S$2 each — just like they have been since October 2021.

Air fryers are a godsend for those of us whose culinary skills could use some work, but nothing quite beats the indulgent taste of fried guilty pleasures straight from the frying pan.

Before jumping onto your couch to catch up on ‘Physical 100’, why not whip up a fried food feast with Giant’s in-house brand of Vegetable Oil? At S$9 for a 5L container, you’ll have enough to cook multiple meals for the fam and skip ordering in or taking away.

As ironic as it is to watch a show featuring contestants in peak human shape while gorging on fried goods, think of it this way: it might motivate you to go for a run after doubling down on your guilty pleasures.

Other pantry staples that were recently added to Giant’s Lower Prices That Last programme include:

Giant Jasmine Fragrant Rice (5kg) — S$6.80

Meadows Enriched White Bread (400g) — S$1.60

Super 3-in-1 Coffee Assorted & 2-in-1 Coffee Zero Sugar (30 or 35 sticks) — S$5.50

Nestlé Thick Cream (170g) — S$2.65

Meadows Tom Yum/Curry Cup Noodles (65g or 70g) — S$0.90

Keep the kitchen & washroom well-stocked

Though the threat of Covid-19 may have subsided, maintaining good hygiene at all times is still important.

Since June last year, a pack of three 200ml bottles of Lifebuoy Antibacterial Hand Wash has been going for just S$5 at Giant, so you can have one at all the sinks at home.

Of course, just washing your hands isn’t good enough, so step into the shower and clean up with Dettol Antibacterial Body Wash, now priced at S$14.20 for two 950g bottles.

For silky smooth hair, grab bottles of Pantene Shampoo and Conditioner, both new kids on the Lower Prices That Last block that are going at S$6.90 each — over 40% off the usual price.

Your clothes need some TLC too, so get them clean for their next wear with TOP Power Detergent, which is available in a variety of types at S$10.95 each.

They’re specially formulated for indoor drying, making them ideal for those who live in homes without balconies or gardens.

Last but not least, there always needs to be packs of tissues readily available around the house, so stay prepared for spills, runny noses, and coughing fits with Kleenex 3-Ply Batik Softpack, which you can get at S$3.75 for a set of four.

This is just a glimpse of all the products under Giant’s Lower Prices That Last programme, and if what we’ve listed is anything to go by, there’s something more affordable for everyone to swap their regular choices with.

Enjoy the same low prices at Giant via the Cart app

During such uncertain times, most of us would probably have found ourselves needing to recalibrate our budgets, and shopping somewhere with such affordable prices like Giant can definitely help.

Those who prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes can take a gander at the supermarket’s offerings on the Cart app.

Simply load up your virtual trolley and have your groceries delivered straight to your doorstep, saving you a trip to the supermarket.

This will be a lifesaver for working mums and dads, giving them more time with the family after a hectic day.

On the other hand, if grocery runs are part of your family activities, click here to look for your nearest Giant outlet and here for the full list of Lower Prices That Last products. You can also just look out for the finger heart icon at the various aisles.

For more deals and updates, follow Giant on Facebook and Instagram. Happy shopping (and saving)!

There will always be ways to save

With every passing day, Singaporeans are slowly but surely coming to terms with the new GST hike that hit us all in January.

However, it’s reassuring to know that there are still places where items are kept at affordable prices, allowing customers to get all their essentials stress-free.

By saving money in one area, you’ll have more funds to spend on other necessities, or maybe even treat yourself to something nice. With what’s been happening lately, we all deserve it.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Giant.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Afiqah Amir.