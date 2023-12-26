S’pore Woman Finds Cigarette Butt In Vegetables From Giant, Store Checks Point To Isolated Incident

Singapore Woman Discovers Cigarette In Vegetables From Giant

Finding insects in our fresh produce is not pleasant for most, though it also shouldn’t be too surprising.

A woman in Singapore however, made a shocking discovery recently while chopping some xiao bai cai (Chinese cabbage) that she had bought from Giant.

Hidden within the green folds of the leafy vegetable was a single cigarette butt.

In response to the incident, DFI Retail Group (DFI) has conducted an investigation and reached out to the customer to offer her a full refund.

Based on the store checks, other packets of vegetables of the same brand had no quality issues.

Customer finds a cigarette butt in pack of vegetables

The woman posted about her surprising discovery on 20 Dec, sharing details and pictures on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

Her caption went straight to the point, where she simply stated, “Giant veggie with cigarettes [sic] buds”.

She had attached three photos to her post — an image of her receipt, the plastic packaging for the vegetables, and the picture of the cigarette butt nestled within her cut produce.

Based on the attached receipt, the woman had purchased three packets of vegetables from a Giant outlet at Ang Mo Kio 316B for S$2.

The plastic packaging revealed that the vegetables are a product of Malaysia.

Woman offered a full refund after investigation

In response to queries from MS News, DFI said that they are aware of the incident and that their customer service has taken immediate action by contacting the customer.

“The health and safety of our customers is a top priority at DFI Retail Group (DFI),” said DFI in a statement.

They then added that the investigation showed that the incident was an isolated case.

“Store checks conducted for other packs of vegetables of this brand revealed no quality issues.”

Nonetheless, DFI expressed its apologies to the customer for their experience. They have also offered her a full refund.

“We are also working closely with the supplier to ensure that our products are of the high quality that our customers expect.”

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.