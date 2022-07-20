S’pore Family Finds Giant Red Caterpillar In Durian, Auntie Shrieks & Swears In Disgust

Red Caterpillar Found Crawling Inside Durian

‘Tis the durian season, and most of us are eager to sink our teeth into the king of fruits upon opening its husk.

However, it’s wise to inspect the goods before beginning the feast, as one video recently taught us why.

Recently, a family unassumingly bought a bag of the biggest durians they could find. To their shock and horror, they opened the durian and saw a massive red caterpillar inside it.

Horrified, the auntie handling the infested durian shrieked and swore at the sight. Who can blame her, though?

Red caterpillar inside durian freaks family out

On Tuesday (19 Jul), Power 98 DJ Jerald Justin Ko, aka @jeraldjustinjk, posted the incident to TikTok with the caption, ‘Durian Season SURPRISE’.

It was indeed a surprise, as evident by the laughter in the background.

As the video shows, a durian is cracked open to reveal a pretty thick red caterpillar crawling around inside of it.

As the video continues, the caterpillar burrows into the flesh of the fruit, clearly enjoying its feast.

The woman gingerly uses her knife to close it again.

Afterwards, she shrieks in horror and starts swearing profusely, demanding Ko to take it away.

Her reaction is plenty relatable, as we doubt we would have responded in any other way.

Netizens say the durian came with extra protein

The video has since become viral, with many expressing disgust over the uninvited guest to the durian party.

The caterpillars are actually larvae from a group of moths called durian seed borers. As explained by Ah Seng Durians in this post, the larvae live inside the fruit to consume its seed and leave brown frass, or poop, all over.

While certainly horrible to look at, the larvae are indeed harmless. A few users have even gone so far as to point out their usefulness in providing extra protein.

While we all have our own fitness goals, consuming larvae to achieve them seems a stretch too far.

Yet others also claimed that such durians are among the sweetest.

This is, in fact, true, as durian seed borers typically choose sweet durians to live in.

That being said, it’s probably best not to continue your feast if there is another inhabitant inside of it.

Another user has suggested a worse scenario than finding larvae in their durian.

Fair enough. Eating eau de larvae is not our idea of a good durian party either.

Horrifying twist to durian season

Thankfully, Mr Ko and his family seem to have taken their durian nightmare in a lighthearted manner.

Even so, seeing huge larvae squirm around in your durian must not be too pleasant to deal with.

Hopefully, this won’t turn them – and the rest of us – away from consuming the king of fruits. After all, durians are still sweet to behold, with or without a surprise waiting inside them.

Featured image adapted from @jeraldjustinjk on TikTok.