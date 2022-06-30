Sheng Siong Bedok Central Has Durians From S$5, Include MSW & Red Prawn Varieties

Sheng Siong Bedok Central Has Durians From S$5

If you haven’t heard, we’re well and truly in durian season.

The abundant harvest this season has seen many stores offering all sorts of discounts for the king of fruits.

Sheng Siong has recently announced that they too will be having a durian sale at their Bedok Central outlet.

Prices start from S$5 and include varieties like the famed Mao Shan Wang (MSW), Red Prawn, and Tekka.

Piles of MSW, Red Prawn & Tekka durians from S$5

According to a Facebook post by Sheng Siong supermarket on Thursday (30 Jun), their durian sale has just started.

In their words, the prices of the durians will start from S$5 this week. It is unclear if the prices will fluctuate in time.

For S$5, customers can pick from the MSW, Red Prawn, Tekka, and other varieties.

In the post, Sheng Siong also showed pictures of what customers can expect when they turn up at the sale.

Mountains of durians, piled on top of another, sit in rows of baskets, with enough space in between for customers to inspect their options.

Durian experts are also stationed nearby to offer their advice when it comes to picking the right durian for you.

In one of the pictures, a sign pasted on a pillar nearby states that the sale lasts from 10am to 10pm and payment is via cash only.

If the deals are getting you excited about having a durian feast soon, here’s how you can get there to grab your haul:



Sheng Siong Supermarket @ Bedok Central

Address: 209 New Upper Changi Road 01, #01-631/#02-631, Singapore 460209

Opening Hours: 24 Hours (Daily)

Nearest MRT: Bedok Station

MS News has reached out to Sheng Siong for additional details on the sale and will update the article accordingly.

Bedok Central residents can snap up durians regularly

Bedok Central residents should count their lucky stars as this particular outlet seems to have regular durian sales.

If you haven’t already had your fill of durian this season, these discounts may just be the push you need.

Featured image adapted from Sheng Siong Supermarket on Facebook.