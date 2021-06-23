Sheng Siong Bedok Has Massive Sale On Durians

Singaporeans might not be able to enjoy the 4 seasons year-round but we do have a favourite season — durian season.

And as the season kicks into full swing, Sheng Siong Supermarket shared on Facebook that their Bedok outlet will be running promotions, and they have a lot to offer.

Source

Durian lovers might not want to miss out as Sheng Siong is offering their durians for as low as $2.

Source

They even have Mao Shan Wang (MSW) going at just $15/kg.

MSW for $15/kg & red prawn at just $5 for 1

On Wednesday (23 Jun), Sheong Siong Supermarket shared that they are running promotions for their durians at the Bedok outlet.

And if durian is the king of all fruits, MSW is the king of kings.

Well-loved for its perfect balance of bitter and sweet flavours, the MSW durians are selling at $15/kg at Sheng Siong’s Bedok supermarket.

For those who prefer their durians sweet, the prices of red prawn durians were slashed to as low as $5 per durian as of 2pm.

Larger red prawn durians are also available for $20 per durian.

D13 durians meanwhile are selling at just $10 for 3 durians.

For those truly on a budget and just want to satisfy those durian cravings, Sheng Siong also has kampung durians on sale at only $2 each.

Stopped sales due to crowd, reopens at 4pm

According to our MS News reporter on-site at the Bedok Sheng Siong outlet, many customers were purchasing their durians in bulk.

The $2 durians were especially popular.

At around 1.30pm, long queues started forming in front of the store.

Just before 2pm, Sheng Siong halted sales as too many people were gathering at the store.

The store shuttered up within just 3 minutes in hopes of dispersing the crowd.

But speaking to MS News, Sheng Siong staff said that sales will resume again in 2 hours, at around 4pm.

Following the closure, employees were seen clearing the shelves in front of the supermarket to make space for the anticipated queues.

Visit Sheng Siong Bedok outlet to get your durian fix

Not much can rival Singaporeans’ love for the king of all fruits.

And Sheng Siong Supermarket has just combined 2 of the most irresistible things for us — durians and a good deal.

So if you’ve yet to get your fill of durians this season, why not drop by Sheng Siong’s Bedok outlet soon?

Here’s how to get there:

Address: Block 209 New Upper Changi Road, #01-631 Bedok Central, Singapore 460209

Opening Hours: 24 hours daily, while stocks last

Nearest MRT: Bedok Station

Since we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, do remember to abide by safe distancing measures if you’re planning to go down.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from MS News.