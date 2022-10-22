Giant S’pore Warehouse Sale Has Up To 90% Off Clothes, Home Appliances & Kitchenware

Giant Warehouse Sale Has Massive Discounts On Various Products Till 24 Oct

Folks who often shop at Giant supermarkets would know that they offer products at attractive prices. Now, the chain is slashing prices even further at their warehouse sale, which is happening till Monday (24 Oct).

With everything from toys to clothing and home appliances, you’ll find the necessities you’ll need for your home.

If you have no plans for the long weekend yet, these promos might entice you to go on a shopping spree.

New appliances for your kitchen

Warehouse sales by nature are shopping havens as you can get decent goods at amazingly low prices.

The one by Giant is no different, offering an array of kitchen appliances that would excite the master chef in you. If you’re just starting on your baking journey, this adorable double-deck oven will be a great starter for your experimental bakes.

But if you’d rather play it safe, you can just get an air fryer which can serve multiple purposes including baking and frying.

Though these fancy appliances may be up your alley, mum or ah ma would probably prefer some good old frying pans, which are 1-for-1 at the sale.

Complete your dream kitchen with other appliances like a toaster, kettle, and rice cooker, which are going for as low as S$25 each.

The appliances come in cute pastel colours too, so they’ll definitely stand out from the typical designs your friends probably have in their homes.

Basic necessities for the homebody

Besides the kitchen, you can spruce up other areas in your home too, with products like these HD TVs retailing from S$425.

Get a smaller one for your bedroom or the guest room, where you can lounge on comfy mattresses, which Giant also has.

For maximum comfort, make sure you’re dressed in light and airy clothing that you can kick back and relax in at home.

Mum would surely be proud that you can find decent outfits at a steal, especially since they’re up to 90% off at Giant.

Home essentials at a discount at Giant warehouse sale

By now, you’ve gotten enough of an idea of just what you can expect at the sale. To check the items out for yourselves, you can visit the Giant Hypermarket at Tampines:



Giant Hypermarket – Tampines

Address: 21 Tampines North Drive 2, #03-01, Singapore 528765

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Tampines Station

Westies can head to the Giant outlet at IMM instead to find similar offers:



Giant @ IMM

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #01 – 100 IMM Building, Singapore 609601

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs 9am-11pm, Fri & Sun 8am-11pm, Sat 8am-12am

Nearest MRT: Jurong East Station

The warehouse sale itself will only be happening from Friday (21 Oct) to Monday (24 Oct), from 10am-10pm each day.

Time for new appliances & homeware

Since we’re fast approaching the end of the year, we’ve probably worn out most of our appliances and other basic items at home.

While planning that much-needed vacation, you can still afford to upgrade your appliances when you can find them at much cheaper prices.

So don’t hesitate to get what you need to keep your home in order.

Jio your parents, siblings and significant others too, so everyone can help carry the many items you’ll probably check out at the warehouse sale.

Featured image adapted from Giant Singapore on Facebook.