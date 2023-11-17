6-Year-Old Girl In M’sia Repeatedly Steals From Classmates, Mother Brings Her To Police Station

6-Year-Old Girl In Malaysia Steals From Classmates, Mother Takes Her To The Police

Young kids sometimes don’t listen to their parents and commit crimes out of mischief. One mother decided to discipline her six-year-old thieving daughter by taking the girl to the police station.

29-year-old Ms Liew left her daughter with the police officer after the girl failed to listen to her and continued to steal from her classmates and items from home.

The officer lectured the girl for over an hour before giving her RM20 (S$5.75) to purchase what she wanted.

Mother takes daughter to police station over theft

According to China Press, 29-year-old Ms Liew’s daughter is an intelligent girl with good grades.

However, she had a bad habit of committing theft.

The six-year-old nicked stationery from her classmates and took them home, even lying that her teacher gifted them to her.

Furthermore, her daughter did not like it when she saw classmates with brand-new stationery she did not have. Thus, she took things from home that her classmates didn’t have and brought them to the kindergarten.

Ms Liew, her husband, and the kindergarten teacher tried stern, loving, and even slow lectures, as explained in a Facebook post. Despite their efforts, the young thief continued her mischievous streak.

Eventually, Ms Liew threatened to take her daughter to the police station if she stole one more time.

On the morning of 10 Nov, Ms Liew’s younger five-year-old daughter informed her that her elder sister stole stuff from home again.

Police officer lectures six-year-old girl

This was the last straw for the frustrated mother, especially as she was worried that her younger daughter would pick up the same bad habit.

Thus, she made good on her threat and took her older daughter to a local police station. Her daughter cried loudly all the way there in terror, promising to stop lying and stealing.

A Mandarin-speaking police officer there decided to deal with the bizarre situation. He apparently lectured the young girl for one to two hours.

Once that was done, he handed her an RM20 note (S$5.75), telling her to purchase what she wanted with it.

In another Facebook post, Ms Liew said that this generous act surprised her. She told her daughter to return it, but the police officer convinced her to keep it.

He told Ms Liew that the money would teach the girl a lesson that everything she stole needed to be paid for.

The six-year-old eventually purchased some much-desired items with the money.

Mother insists her method was not wrong

Unsurprisingly, netizens questioned the methods Ms Liew took.

She stated that she did not feel embarrassed by the situation. She used a Chinese idiom to explain her worry that her daughter would go down worse paths if she did not properly discipline her at a young age.

Ms Liew claimed that this was a last resort, with other methods having already failed.

“Taking her to the police station now is better than her being arrested and sent there as an adult,” she explained.

Featured image adapted from Windy Liew Meihong on Facebook.