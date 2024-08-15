7-year-old girl dies after getting hit by van while waiting for school bus in Sengkang

7-year-old girl fatally hit by school bus in Sengkang condo parking lot

At about 6.20am on Thursday (15 Aug), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to an accident where a 7-year-old girl was fatally struck by a van.

The accident occurred at The Topiary, an executive condominium along Fernvale Lane in Sengkang.

After getting hit by the school bus, the seven-year-old student was rushed to Sengkang General Hospital in an unconscious state.

In response to MS News’ queries, the police confirmed that she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Van hits girl while she was waiting for her school bus in parking lot

According to Shin Min Daily News, the girl was waiting for her school bus at the condo’s carpark when the accident occurred.

The girl’s brother told the Chinese news site that the van involved wasn’t the school bus that the victim was waiting for.

The family were reportedly in distress following the girl’s death.

A 67-year-old van driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.