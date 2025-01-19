Pregnant woman requires surgery after glass door shatters while she’s in the shower

Glass door in bathroom of Tampines flat shatters while pregnant woman is in the shower

A pregnant woman suffered cuts all over her body when the glass door shattered while she was in the shower.

The injuries were severe enough to require her to undergo surgery, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Couple moved into Tampines flat in 2021

Her husband, 32-year-old veterinarian Yao Junjie (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min that the couple moved into their four-room HDB flat in Tampines in 2021.

They’d hired an interior decorator to renovate the flat and were satisfied with the service, he said.

While there are two bathrooms in the unit, they usually made use of the one in their master bedroom, even after they had children, he added.

Glass panel in shared bathroom shower shatters in Oct 2023

In October 2023, they heard a loud noise and found that a glass panel in the shared bathroom had shattered.

This puzzled them as the bathroom wasn’t used often.

Since nobody was injured, he didn’t think too much about the incident and just got someone to clean up the mess.

Glass door shatters while wife is in the shower

However, on 7 Jan it happened again — this time in the master bedroom bathroom, while his pregnant wife was taking a shower.

The flying glass shards made multiple cuts on the right side of her body, including her shoulder and her leg.

The cuts caused her to bleed out onto the floor, according to photos Mr Yao shared.

Wife spends two nights in hospital

The most serious injury was to the tendons in her right foot, which required surgery in hospital.

Mrs Yao, who is eight months’ pregnant, ended up staying in the hospital for two nights to ensure both she and her foetus were alright.

She racked up about S$15,000 in medical expenses.

Family moves out temporarily

After Mrs Yao was discharged, the family was so traumatised by the incident that they moved to his parents’ place temporarily.

Mr Yao said that though she wasn’t seriously injured, he was still scared as she could’ve sustained more serious injury if she’d fallen or the glass cut her stomach.

Worse still, if the glass had shattered five minutes earlier, their 1.5-year-old daughter would’ve been cut as he had been bathing her just before his wife entered the shower.

Warranty has expired, says interior decorators

When Mr Yao took the matter up with the interior decorators, they came to check the bathroom and helped clean up the broken glass.

However, they said they would have to pay full price for repairs as their two-year warranty had expired.

They also claimed that the family didn’t maintain the glass properly.

But he worried that there was some “hidden danger” in the glass after the renovation, especially it affected two bathrooms over the last four years.

He’s planning to replace the glass panels with acrylic after the Lunar New Year, he said, wanting to warn others about glass panels like these.

