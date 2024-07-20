Global IT outage: Most airlines’ check-in operations restored at Changi Airport as of 20 July morning

Most check-in operations restored at Changi Airport after global IT outage

On Friday (19 July), a Windows update caused a worldwide IT outage, crashing several systems including those at airports.

Changi Airport was not spared, with airlines resorting to carrying out manual check-ins for passengers, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The airport has since updated that most check-in operations for passengers have returned to the status quo.

Most services restored at Changi Airport after global IT outage

On Saturday (20 July) at 6.14am, Changi Airport shared via a Facebook post that check-in operations for most airlines affected by the IT outage have “returned to normal”.

However, a small number of airlines still require manual check-ins for passengers.

“Changi Airport is supporting these airlines with additional resources,” the airport said. “For passengers affected, we seek your patience and understanding.”

In response to a query on the names of the airlines that still required passengers to manually check-in, Changi Airport said:

We are unable to advise on specific airlines check in situations.

“You may wish to contact your airline directly for more information,” they added. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your understanding.”

Ground staff provided passengers with drinks and snacks

On 19 July at 6.58pm, check-in operations for passengers were still unavailable due to the global IT outage, according to a separate Facebook post by Changi Airport.

The airport added that they were working with their partners to bring in additional resources to support the manual check-in process.

In addition, ground staff at the airport provided assistance to affected passengers.

This came in the form of drinks and snacks provided to them, as seen in the attached pictures.

IT outage a result of defect in software update

ST reported that only one out of 490 scheduled flights from Singapore on 19 July was cancelled.

More than 40 experienced delays, however, as a result of the outage.

Affected airlines included Scoot, Jetstar, AirAsia, and Cebu Pacific Air.

Flights across the world, such as in the US and Germany, experienced similar delays and cancellations.

Data from aviation analytics company Cirium showed that airlines had to cancel about 1,390 flights globally, as of 6pm in Singapore.

The widespread IT outage was the result of a software update by cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, one of the world’s most popular cybersecurity firms.

CrowdStrike Chief Executive Officer George Kurtz said on X that there had been a “defect” in a “single content update” for Windows hosts.

“The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed,” he said.

Also read: Traveller in India given handwritten boarding pass as worldwide IT outage affects airports

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from @sarathsasikumar on X. Image on the left for illustration purposes only.