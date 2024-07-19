Windows devices affected by major IT outage, airports & banks affected

Latest Windows update causing outage worldwide possibly due to Crowdstrike software

On Friday (19 July), Windows devices worldwide suddenly crashed, affecting major institutions such as media outlets and causing delays at airports.

Experts speculate that the outage was caused by a recent Crowdstrike update.

Outages reported worldwide

According to Downdetector, major institutions worldwide are reporting outages. This ranges from financial institutions to airports, which caused delayed transactions and planes to be grounded.

CNA reported that long lines of travellers were seen queueing for their Scoot flights at Changi Airport.

An announcement stated that Scoot’s check-in system was facing a disruption.

Other reports suggest that emergency services have also been affected by the outage.

According to Shaanan Cohney, a university lecturer on cyber security at the University of Melbourne, CrowdStrike is a computer security vendor that develops software which monitor computers to ensure their safety.

