CIMB Bank users see depleted accounts & transaction issues, bank says systems ‘remain secure’

CIMB Bank users see depleted accounts & face transaction issues after routine maintenance

On 29 June, some CIMB Bank users found that their bank accounts were completely depleted. According to 8world, one user was about to make a transaction when he found that his balance was zero.

The user had to pay bills today, making him very nervous about the situation. As of 3pm, his balance has yet to return.

Malfunction depletes balance, leaving some in the negative

Several other users also reported similar issues and voiced their complaints on CIMB’s social media.

Some users even reported that their balance was in the negatives.

One user who called customer service to report the error said that customer service staff informed him that the issue would be resolved within the day. However, the user also added that they believed CIMB were slow to address the issue, only making a public statement after customers began leaving complaints on social media.

CIMB issues statement on Facebook

At 1.45pm, CIMB Singapore made a statement addressing the error.

They said that the bank has identified the root cause of the error, and are working to amend it.

“We assure all our customers that your account is safe and we thank you for your understanding,” they said.

CIMB reports technical issue on 29 June

At around 7.15pm, the back provided an update on the situation, stating that it experienced a “technical issue”.

“While both inbound and outbound transactions were successfully processed by the bank, certain transactions were not being reflected in the bank account balances of a small group of affected customers,” the Facebook post explained, adding an assurance that its banking systems and accounts have not been compromised and that those affected will have their funds reflected in the system within the next 24 hours.

By 30 June, at around 9am, CIMB posted another update saying that the majority of affected users have their transaction postings reflected in their accounts.

The bank added that there remains a small group of affected customers that the bank is working with because their accounts “require additional checks to resolve the issue”.

CIMB assured the public that their channels “remain effective” and their banking systems secure, apologising for the inconvenience caused.

