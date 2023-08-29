Goh Chok Tong Gets Into Minor Car Accident En Route To Ghibli Museum In Tokyo, Japan

Goh Chok Tong Involved In Car Accident In Japan On 28 Aug

Despite retiring from politics in 2020, former Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong continues to update Singaporeans about his daily life through social media.

Recently, the 82-year-old has been posting pictures from Japan, where he seems to be enjoying himself.

However, on Monday (28 Aug), Mr Goh shared that he was involved in a traffic accident while travelling to the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo.

Thankfully, the van ferrying Mr Goh was travelling relatively slowly, and nobody sustained injuries.

On Monday (28 Aug), Mr Goh shared on Facebook — between posts of his Japan trip — that he was involved in a traffic accident en route to the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo.

The exact location of the accident was not specified.

Mr Goh shared that the passenger van he was in had sideswiped another car.

The car had reportedly attempted to turn right even though the traffic light was in the van’s favour.

Based on a picture shared by Mr Goh, the left portion of the van appears badly dented.

However, he stated that the van was travelling at about 50km/hour and that no one — from both vehicles — sustained injuries due to the accident.

Mr Goh said a police officer arrived at the scene within about 10 minutes, and he and his companions continued their journey in a cab.

Thanked netizens for well wishes

The former Emeritus Senior Minister provided more details about the accident in a Facebook post later that day.

In the follow-up post, Mr Goh recounted seeing the van “braking in a controlled manner” before colliding with the car.

Thanks to the “controlled” nature of the deceleration, none of the passengers in the van were thrown forward.

Mr Goh also took the opportunity to thank netizens for their well wishes and assured them that he was fine.

Judging from the latest pictures, he made it to Kyoto and is currently travelling towards Tokyo and Hakone.

