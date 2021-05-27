Gojek Has $30 Vouchers For Your Rides To & From Vaccination Centres From 27 May

As our national inoculation effort races on, ride-hailing service Gojek has provided many with attractive incentives to get their jabs.

From today (27 May) onwards, all Gojek users will find 2 vouchers totalling $30 under their accounts.

Worth $15 each, they are used to offset rides to and from vaccination centres designated by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

According to Gojek’s mobile application, the vouchers will be valid till 31 Aug 2021.

To make vaccinations a more fuss-free experience, Gojek Singapore has launched an attractive incentive in the form of vouchers.

Currently available in all Gojek users’ accounts, up to $15 each can be waived for 2 trips to and from any vaccination centre.

This works as long as either your pick-up location or destination is a vaccination centre under MOH. You can refer to the full list of eligible centres here.

How to redeem the vouchers

We’ve tested the vouchers to give you a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them.

First, open the Gojek mobile application and your phone, and go to the ‘Menu’ tab.

Next, click on ‘Promos’ to uncover vouchers or subscriptions.

Under the ‘promos’ tab, click on ‘Vouchers’. Fret not if it appears as ‘0 Vouchers’ at first, as the vouchers may only get activated after you click in.

Then you’ll see the 2 vouchers totalling $30 already parked in your account. Now tap ‘Use’ to apply the voucher.

It then redirects you to the ride-booking page, where you enter a vaccination centre as the destination.

If the ride costs less than $15, then congrats, you’ve got yourself a free lift. In the case that it exceeds $15, you’ll only need to pay the surplus.

Appealing discount that’s hard to resist

A $30 fee-waiver is certainly hard to resist. With Gojek’s attractive promotion, rides to get one’s jabs are made more fuss-free.

Therefore, if you’ve landed a vaccination appointment, enjoy the free rides.

