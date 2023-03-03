Bukit Timah Condo Management Seeks Damages After Gojek Car Drives Into Swimming Pool

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

The Hillside Seeks Damages After Gojek Car Drives Into Pool

On a rainy Tuesday (28 Feb) night, a white Honda Vezel drove into the swimming pool of a condominium complex in Upper Bukit Timah.

Three days after the event, the condominium’s management is now seeking to claim property damage.

According to a press statement released by The Hillside, the person who drove the vehicle in the swimming pool was a Gojek driver.

A spokesperson from Gojek told MS News that they have looked into the case.

Condo seeking claims for property damages from Gojek

In a statement to the media, The Hillside mentioned that they are seeking legal advice for the damage that the car caused.

Apart from driving into the pool, the driver had apparently hit some potted plants along the way.

How badly the car damaged the pool that it drove into is unclear. Nonetheless, The Hillside noted that it has reached out to Gojek regarding the claim.

Thankfully, no one was injured even though some property was damaged.

Based on the management’s investigations, the passenger of the car was a woman who was visiting her family at the condominium.

CCTV footage reveals that Gojek driver made a wrong turn

The Hillside also shared the condominium’s CCTV footage and a map of the complex.

Through the footage, map, and press statement, the management painted a clear picture of how the incident transpired.

According to them, the car initially passed through the main entrance of the condominium complex before making a right turn into a dead end.

CCTV footage showed that the car was stationary for a few moments before it moved slowly into a narrow pathway.

Based on the statement by The Hillside, this pathway is strictly meant for pedestrians and leads to the clubhouse next to the swimming pools.

Subsequently, the car continued to drive on the pedestrian path before stopping in front of the clubhouse.

Refused to listen to security & drove into swimming pool

The Hillside claimed that the condominium’s security guard approached the driver and told him to reverse the car.

Instead of heeding the instruction, the driver slowly moved forward.

CCTV footage then showed the Gojek driver turning right into a swimming pool.

Upon exiting the drowned vehicle, the driver reportedly told the security guard that he was a Gojek ride-hailing driver.

In light of the recent event, the condo management also pointed out that despite the downpour, all the lights at the clubhouse and pool were brightly lit when the incident happened.

Gojek investigating matter

In response to queries from MS News, a spokesperson from Gojek acknowledged that they have looked into the case.

Gojek is currently speaking to the customer and the driver-partner to resolve the issue and take the necessary action.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson stressed that Gojek is committed to providing a safe and positive experience for everyone on its platform.

Hence, the company will continue to work hard to strengthen training and education for its driver-partners.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Eu Kuang Loh on Google Maps and courtesy of The Hillside.