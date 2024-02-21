M’sia king bids RM1.5M for ‘GOLD 1’ licence plate & wins, money will go to federal government

Malaysia king wins ‘GOLD 1’ licence plate after bid of S$421,100

Malaysia king Sultan Ibrahim is now the proud owner of the ‘GOLD 1’ licence plate after making a winning bid of RM1.5 million (S$421,000).

The money will go to the country’s federal government, according to a Facebook post.

Malaysia’s transport ministry launched the ‘GOLD’ series to celebrate the country’s 50th Federal Territories Day.

Malaysia’s transport minister Anthony Loke presented the licence plate to Sultan Ibrahim at his residence — Istana Negara — on Tuesday (20 Feb).

New Straits Times (NST) reported that the king’s bid was the single highest one recorded, breaking the record he set previously — he paid RM1.2 million (S$336,509) for the ‘FF1’ license plate last June.

‘GOLD’ series launched to celebrate jubilee

On 30 Jan 2024, Mr Loke launched the ‘GOLD’ number plate series to celebrate Malaysia’s 50th Federal Territories Day, The Star reported.

Bidding lasted between 1 and 5 Feb and Mr Loke announced the results the next day.

The money from the bids will fund several Transport Ministry initiatives.

They include distributing helmets for motorcyclists as well as Social Security Organisation contributions for taxi drivers, NST reported.

King inaugurated in January 2024

Sultan Ibrahim was sworn in as the new king on 31 Jan.

A billionaire, he has promised to fight corruption and unite the country, he said in an interview with The Straits Times (ST).

Sultan Ibrahim also rejected the idea that he would be a “puppet king”.

In the same interview, he revealed plans to revive the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project between Singapore and Malaysia. Both governments shelved the project in 2021.

