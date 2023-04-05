M’sia Man Finds Gold Chain In Fried Noodles, It Blends In Perfectly With Golden Strands

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Reportedly Discovers Gold Chain In Noodles From Ramadan Bazaar

It’s often a terrifying experience to find inedible objects in our food.

A man in Malaysia, however, was equally shocked and delighted when he found a gold chain mixed in with noodles he bought from a Ramadan bazaar.

Netizens responded in jest, asking where he bought the noodles from, presumably so they too can try their luck at scoring a gold chain.

Gold chain blends in with man’s noodles from bazaar

On Saturday (1 Apr), the man took to Facebook to share his ‘lucky’ find.

In the post, he seemed to lament the high prices of noodles at the bazaar.

Subsequently, he promptly joked that the high prices are due to the gold ‘added’ to the noodles.

His caption provided the necessary context for the images to come.

In the attached photos, OP used a pair of chopsticks to lift up a few strands of noodles.

However, upon closer inspection, one noodle strand did not look like the rest.

That said, with its wavy texture and yellowish-gold colour, the chain appeared to blend in with its edible neighbours.

Netizens envious of man’s luck

The post has since gone viral with over 400 shares on Facebook.

Responding to the post, many users couldn’t believe the man’s luck.

In the same vein, one commenter noted that the man got rich in the blink of an eye.

Meanwhile, another wanted to know where he bought the noodles presumably so they could try their luck too.

It is indeed a stroke of luck to find something valuable when all you wanted was a meal.

Jokes aside, we’re glad that the man did not end up swallowing the gold chain. We also hope that the food was not contaminated as a result of the jewellery.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.