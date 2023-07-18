Golden Retriever Sits At Takashimaya Entrance & Refuses To Move, Gets Free Pats

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Golden Retriever Gets Pats From Passers-By While Sitting At Takashimaya Entrance

Doggos are one of the most adorable animals out there, so it can be difficult to resist petting them when they’re looking comfortable and affectionate.

This was definitely the case at Ngee Ann City, where shoppers recently spotted a golden retriever outside Takashimaya department store.

Unwilling to move, the doggo plopped down at the entrance of the mall. Several people then came forward to give him some much-deserved pats.

Golden retriever sits at Takashimaya entrance

Last Friday (14 July), @wreckitcooper — a TikTok account dedicated to a golden retriever named Cooper — shared a 21-second clip of the encounter.

The video starts by showing Cooper sitting at the entrance to Takashimaya department store in Ngee Ann City. He resolutely refuses to move despite his owner tugging his leash repeatedly to get him moving.

“I’m not moving until I receive free pats,” a voiceover claims. Fortunately, Cooper gets his wish almost immediately, with a woman stepping forward to do exactly that.

Asking for permission, she gives him a few light pats. The voiceover almost immediately protested, “Don’t be stingy with your pats.”

The next part of the video shows two women stroking Cooper’s head affectionately, with the golden retriever soaking in all the attention.

The highlight of the clip arguably came at the end when two passers-by rubbed the golden retriever’s back as it lay flat on its belly.

Viewers overcome with affection at adorable sight

Unsurprisingly, netizens flocked to the video’s comments section to remark on how adorable Cooper was.

One user said they would be willing to give Cooper all the hugs possible.

Another joked that shoppers should probably pay taxes in the form of pats before entering the mall.

A few users took the opportunity to coo over Cooper, labelling him the best “greeter” for customers entering Takashimaya.

There were also those who noted that the golden retriever had probably refused to move to enjoy the cold air from the mall.

We certainly can’t blame him, not after considering how unbearable Singapore’s sweltering heat must be.

Hope Cooper gets all the pats in the world

As one of the most polite creatures out there, it’s fair to say that golden retrievers are pretty adept at stealing all of our hearts.

Here’s hoping Cooper gets all the aggressive rubs in the world — a good boy like him certainly deserves them.

Featured image adapted from @wreckitcooper on TikTok.