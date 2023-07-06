Doggo Helps Woman Carry Groceries In Geylang, Gets Praised As A Good Boy

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Doggo Carries Woman’s Groceries Proudly In Geylang

Having a dog around can often be one of life’s greatest joys. Lovable creatures by nature, they can come in handy for plenty of chores as well — such as shopping trips.

Recently, a video of a dog helping its owner transport her groceries went viral on TikTok.

The canine carried one of the plastic bags in its mouth and trekked along proudly beside her.

Netizens soon flocked to the comments with praise, many commending it as a good boy.

Doggo helps woman carry groceries in Geylang

Posting to TikTok, a netizen shared footage of a sight she recently spotted in what seems to be near Block 125, Geylang East Avenue 1.

The video starts with a woman walking on the pavement, with each hand full of plastic bags.

A dog plods along beside her, holding another plastic bag in its mouth.

The canine remained focused on its task as it followed its owner across the street.

“Bestest boi in town,” the caption within the video proclaims.

Netizens praise doggo as a good boy

Needless to say, the video became quickly viral as netizens rushed to comment on the adorable sight.

Many users agreed with the OP and commended the dog as a good boy.

Its willingness to help out its owner with such a hefty task is definitely worthy of praise.

One user also pointed out that the dog seemed to be walking with pride as it accompanied the woman down the street.

Indeed, the doggo definitely deserved a treat or two from its owner for such good behaviour once it reached home — a sentiment others seemed to share.

And of course, a netizen couldn’t help but notice that it seemed to outshine every man in their life.

Truly man’s best friend

Nothing quite sparks as much joy as sights like these, of an adorable furkid doing everything they can to help their pawrent.

Kudos to the doggo for going all out to help its owner during a trip for groceries.

Perhaps it might get a reward for its behaviour — and if not, we’re more than ready to step in instead.

