S’pore-Registered Car Driver Swings Golf Club On M’sian Highway, Police Looking For Him

Driver Swings Golf Club On Malaysian Highway In Road Rage Incident

The driver of a Singapore-registered car was seen brandishing a golf club and swinging it near two other men on a Malaysian highway.

This occurred during an apparent road rage incident after an accident involving his car and another car.

The Malaysian police are currently looking for the man.

Car with Singapore licence plate almost hits man

A video of the suspected road rage incident involving a golf club on a Malaysian highway made its way to a Facebook group for accident/crime reporting on Saturday (10 Feb).

The minute-long clip, from the dashcam of a third car at the scene, showed a red Mitsubishi sedan that had stopped behind a car in the far-left lane of a road.

The red car, which carried a Singapore licence plate, reversed and swerved to the right, almost hitting a man in a white shirt standing next to it.

Driver swings golf club at men on Malaysian highway

After the man in a white shirt smacked the front of the red car, its driver exited the vehicle.

The bald man, wearing a black top and jeans, appeared to be holding something in his right hand.

As he walked towards the man in white, it became clear that the object was a golf club.

The red car’s driver then swung the object at a random target, though the man in white and another man were nearby.

Thankfully, neither of the men sustained injuries from the golf club.

Hole seen in Malaysia-registered car

After the altercation, the driver of the red car continued arguing with the two men while still wielding the golf club.

As the camcar drove away from the scene, the driver caught sight of a large hole in the rear window of a black Toyota bearing a Malaysian licence plate.

Whether the golf club caused the damage is unclear.

The video ended with the group, comprising a few other men and women, continuing to argue next to their cars.

Police looking for driver of Singapore car

In a statement on Facebook on Saturday (10 Feb), the Muar district police said the incident happened at 1.58pm that day, on the North-South Expressway in Pagoh, a town in the state of Johor.

It apparently transpired after the red car was obstructed from using the emergency lane.

Police are now searching for the suspect to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of Malaysia’s Penal Code, which pertains to committing mischief resulting in loss or damage.

The offence carries a penalty of up to two years’ jail and/or a fine.

This case will also be investigated under Section 233 of Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Act and Section 53(1) of the Road Transport Act 1959.

The police will take “strict action” in accordance with existing laws with no comprise, the statement added.

They also advised the public to avoid speculation over the case that could undermine harmony and disrupt public safety.

