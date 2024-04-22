Passers-by stop sales promoter in Jurong from hurting herself after losing S$2,000 to pickpocket

Distraught sales promoter stopped from self-harm by Good Samaritans

On Saturday (20 April), compassionate passers-by intervened to prevent a sales promoter in her 20s from harming herself in an apparent suicide attempt.

The woman was reportedly devastated upon realising that her hard-earned money had been stolen by a pickpocket.

Fortunately, the Good Samaritans stopped her in time, and she was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

A whole week’s earnings stolen from bag

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at about 10am at 504 Jurong West Street 51.

An eyewitness told reporters that there was a man squatting next to the sales promoter, who was selling juicers.

He suspects the man feigned tying his shoelaces and took the money from the sales promoter’s bag when she wasn’t looking.

The pickpocket made off with approximately S$2,000, comprising her week’s earnings and personal funds.

Upon discovering her loss, the sales promoter grabbed a knife and cut her hand.

Good Samaritans stop woman from self-harm

Her actions alarmed concerned passers-by, who quickly rushed to stop her.

One of the Good Samaritans, Mr Zhuo, told reporters that he quickly called an ambulance in case she “did something foolish again”.

The sales promoter tried to grab the knife again, but others tossed it aside.

Numerous individuals attempted to comfort the woman, assuring her that the theft was not her fault.

The sales promoter’s employer was informed of the incident around noon and promptly arrived at the scene.

However, she declined interviews, citing her busy schedule.

Police confirmed to Shin Min Daily News that a theft report was filed at the site, and investigations are underway.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also said that one individual was transported to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

If you or anyone you know needs support, do try calling these hotlines:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

Featured image adapted from China Press.