S’porean Tourist Allegedly Loses S$3,000 At Johor Night Market, Visitors Warned Of Pickpockets

Tourist Allegedly Loses S$3,000 To Pickpockets At Johor Night Market

Those heading for a quick trip to Johor should keep their eyes peeled, especially when visiting crowded areas.

Recently, a Singaporean tourist allegedly lost RM10,281 (S$3,000) in cash at the Century Garden Night Market.

The said tourist is not alone in their misery though.

Theirs is reportedly one of the few pickpocket cases that stall owners and the night market manager have observed in recent times.

More cases of pickpockets at Century Garden Night Market

The Century Garden Night Market is an outdoor market located at Jalan Seladang, Johor Bahru — near KSL City Mall.

China Press revealed that the market has recently become a popular destination for both tourists and pickpockets alike.

Speaking to the media outlet, Mr Zheng Liangzhong (name transliterated from Mandarin), the night market’s manager, estimated that pickpocket cases happen almost every week.

Mr Zheng also shared insider information that a Singaporean tourist had lost about S$3,000 in cash.

Visitors advised to be wary in crowds

The matter has since been escalated to Dato’ Yow Boon Choon, the President of the South Johor Hawkers and Petty Traders Association.

He claimed that most of the pickpockets are Indonesian nationals who enter the country with tourist visas.

They then leave after committing their crimes.

Dato’ Yow also shared that the association will work with the police to patrol the night market.

That said, he urged visitors to play their part and exercise caution.

This includes keeping their valuables close to them and not wearing flashy jewellery.

Pickpockets allegedly target visitors at Johor night market

If claims about the prevalence of pickpockets at Century Garden Night Market are true, visitors should definitely have their guard up.

Take the necessary precautions to protect your belongings and keep an eye out for suspicious individuals.

Hopefully, more can be done to ramp up security for the safety and well-being of visitors.

