S’porean Family Reportedly Robbed In JB, Thieves Smashed Minivan Windscreen & Stole Belongings

Singaporean Family Robbed In JB, Thieves Steal Valuables Including Cash & Bags

While on holiday in Johor Bahru (JB), a Singaporean family of seven was reportedly the victim of a robbery.

The thieves broke into their vehicle, smashing the windscreen and stealing cash worth RM570 (S$164.49) in addition to other valuables.

The family has since filed a police report regarding the incident.

Singaporean family’s vehicle broken into

Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident occurred at around 6pm on 8 July, in the vicinity of a street near the neighbourhood of Taman Perling, JB.

Ms Guo, 50, told reporters that she was with her family at the time, which included her husband, daughter, 77-year-old mother, two younger sisters and brother-in-law.

They had all travelled to JB in a minivan, arriving at a restaurant for dinner. After the passengers disembarked, Ms Guo’s husband parked the vehicle in a nearby area.

Upon their return, they found one of the windows of the vehicle shattered with debris scattered on the back seat.

There was also a dark blue dress which none of them recognised.

Family gets robbed in JB with valuables stolen

Ms Guo and her family then realised that they had become the victims of a robbery, with their valuables missing.

This included RM570 (S$164.49) in cash, her 15-year-old daughter’s and her sister’s bag, and the latter’s mobile phone.

They immediately went to a police station in JB to report the matter before cleaning up the debris in the vehicle. Ms Guo added that they drove back to Singapore the day after.

“Our family often drives to Johor Bahru and has never encountered such a situation,” she said.

“It was a horrible experience, thankfully the car was not stolen.”

Ms Guo also stated that she hoped her ordeal would remind members of the public to refrain from leaving their valuables in their vehicles.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.