Government official in Thailand punched by stranger for allegedly singing badly, files police report for attempted murder

Thai government official attacked by stranger for allegedly singing unpleasantly

A government official in Thailand was reportedly punched by a stranger for allegedly singing unpleasantly at a restaurant.

The restaurant’s CCTV footage, which was posted on social media, shows a man wearing an orange-yellow shirt, later identified as a government official, singing.

Another man in a white shirt then approaches, takes the mic from his hand, and lays it on a table.

However, driven by persistence, the official picks up the microphone and continues singing.

The other man then stands up from his seat and throws a punch at him, while another man in a black T-shirt, believed to be his companion, charges at the official and attempts to attack him with a chair.

The incident reportedly occurred on 9 Jan at a restaurant in Ubon Ratchathani province.

Files police report for attempted murder

According to Thai news outlet Honkrasae, the government official, Mr A (pseudonym), shared that he and his friends went to the restaurant to eat and sing karaoke, much like the rest of the customers in the restaurant.

However, Mr A said that he may not have sung well or failed to impress them, causing the other party, whom he did not know, to walk up and snatch the microphone.

He thought the man took the mic to sing, but instead, the man placed the microphone down and returned to his seat.

Mr A then picked it back up and kept on singing. But not long after, the man, who was later revealed to be a lecturer at a local technical college, walked up and punched him in the back of his head.

A brief moment later, the man in a black shirt, the head of a government agency in the city, then grabbed a chair to strike him.

Some witnesses intervened to stop the altercation before it escalated.

After the incident, Mr A went to file a police report, citing attempted murder as the punch to the back of his head, a vulnerable spot, could have led to fatal consequences.

