85% Of S’pore Residents Surveyed Think Government Should Regulate Rent Rates

85% Of Singapore Residents Surveyed Think The Government Should Regulate Rent Rates

According to a survey commissioned by YouGov, 85% of renters believe the government should step in to regulate rent rates.

As of late, more and more people are finding rent too expensive to afford.

In fact, the rental situation may influence many people’s votes in the next general election, especially for younger people, a YouGov press release stated.

However, older respondents were more likely to say that rent isn’t a factor in voting.

Exorbitant rents or hikes are most common issues faced by renters

The survey, which included 1,029 respondents and was conducted between 3 and 5 July, shows that a majority of applicable respondents appear to have issues with rent.

Among those who do rent — three in 10 — exorbitant rents and hikes were the most common issues at 17%.

This seems to be felt even by those who aren’t currently renting.

Though seven in 10 respondents were not currently renting, as many as eight in 10 feel the government should take charge of the rental situation.

The second most common issue was not being able to find a house — 11% faced this.

Closely followed behind at 9% was unprofessional behaviour by landlords.

These included sudden evictions and lack of maintenance, among other unprofessional behaviour.

Discrimination was also an issue for some.

Hope for rental relief or additional support to regulate rent rates

With many facing exorbitant rent or hikes, 52% of respondents feel the government should regulate rental rates or provide additional support based on household income.

The latter would be on top of what’s already being provided.

Almost half feel the government should encourage first-time buyers to own a home by providing more support.

Four out of 10 also think that the government should ramp up the supply of new flats.

Meanwhile, 38% feel the government should release more land for construction or bring in rental relief for expats.

More young people are watching rental situation

33% of respondents are closely watching to see what the government will do in this regard.

45% of voters aged between 18-24 say it’s “very likely” or “somewhat likely” that the rental problem will influence their vote in the next general election.

Singapore must hold its next general election by 23 Nov 2025.

On the other hand, 34% in the age group of 45 to 54 say this will not influence their vote, although 27% still feel the situation is influential.

Older respondents were also more likely to say the issue would not influence their vote.

