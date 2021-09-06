Driver & Passengers Escape Car Before It Catches Fire On CTE

As a mode of transportation, cars are probably most convenient for ferrying a group of people around. It’s such that private-hire driving has become a lucrative career with companies like Grab offering such services.

However, these machines may also potentially malfunction and worse, catch fire.

A group of passengers and a driver were lucky to escape a car that caught fire in the middle of the expressway on Sunday (5 Sep).

When the passengers began to detect smoke, the driver managed to pull over in time before the car was engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Passengers in Grab car saw smoke, driver pulled over

Instagram page The Bulletin Box said on Sunday (5 Sep) that 3 people, including Richa Tibarewal, co-founder of The Bulletin Box, were on their way to Yishun Ave 1 on a Grab ride.

Along the way, the passengers saw that there was an excessive amount of toxic smoke coming from the car and hurriedly requested the driver to pull over.

However, the driver couldn’t find a place to park the car for about 40-50 seconds, The Bulletin Box reported.

Eventually, the driver managed to park on a divider along the Central Expressway (CTE), whereupon the car became engulfed in flames minutes later.

A video shared by sgfollowsall on Instagram showed the scene after the car had caught fire from the view of a passing bus.

SCDF extinguishes car fire on CTE, no injuries reported

The passengers sensed danger and tried to get out of the car, but the right-sided backseat door appeared to be jammed.

Nevertheless, they managed to escape through the other door.

Within a couple of minutes, the entire car was in flames.

Thankfully, none of the people in the car was injured and The Bulletin Box noted that the driver even managed to secure his valuables.

Thereafter, a kind Samaritan picked up the stranded people

SCDF told MS News that they were alerted to a fire along CTE towards SLE before the Yio Chu Kang exit.

They extinguished the fire using a water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A lucky escape

It is fortuitous that the driver and passengers managed to detect that something was wrong quickly.

If they’d been just a few minutes late, they may have been caught in the fire and there might’ve been a worse outcome.

Kudos too, to the kind Samaritan who picked up the passengers and driver.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Instagram.