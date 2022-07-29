Grab Driver Of 10 Years Banned From Platform, Company Says It Doesn’t Tolerate Errant Behaviour

Man Who Has Been Grab Driver For 10 Years Gets Banned & Loses Livelihood

These days, many enjoy the freedom and flexibility the gig economy grants them, opting to take up delivery or driving jobs.

On Wednesday (27 Jul), a TikToker shared about their dad who had been a Grab driver for almost 10 years.

However, after receiving a complaint, Grab allegedly banned him from the platform without any explanation.

The ride-hailing company has since issued a response, reiterating its stance against errant behaviour.

Grab driver permanently banned after nearly 10 years

The TikTok user shared that their dad had always given his “200%” throughout the 10 years when he worked as a Grab driver, getting high ratings from passengers.

But one day, Grab called and asked if he remembered a passenger being uncomfortable during their ride with him recently. Not recalling any such incident, the father replied no.

Soon after on 22 Jul, he was logged out of his Grab account. He then received an email supposedly from Grab.

The email informed him that his Grab account had been permanently banned as he was found to display “inappropriate behaviours” during one of his rides.

The company elaborated that he had engaged in conversations about inappropriate topics with a passenger. This includes commenting on their physical appearance and asking overly personal questions.

Responding to that, the TikToker wrote that they understand uncles can sometimes get chatty and might get too personal for some.

By the time Grab reached out to him a few days after the alleged incident, his dashcam footage with voice evidence had apparently been “refreshed”.

Grab rejects appeal

With no other course of action available, the father submitted an appeal to Grab.

In the email, he explained that he did not have any offensive conversations with the passenger in question.

Regardless, he expressed his disappointment and apologised that this had happened.

Highlighting his long partnership with Grab, the driver said that his record thus far has been without issues.

Feel unjust about situation

But on Wednesday (27 Jul), the appeal was apparently rejected without any explanation.

Throughout the entire saga, the TikTok user said they did not know the details of the complaint — they have no idea who or what was involved.

They urged the public to speak up and inform drivers if they ever get uncomfortable with the conversation.

The TikToker went on to say that a simple complaint had cost their dad a lot of sadness and disappointment — he had also lost his livelihood.

Tagging Grab in their caption, they wrote that they hate to bring this issue to social media but they simply feel unjust.

In response to MS News, a Grab spokesperson said the company does not tolerate any kind of inappropriate behaviour that violates its code of conduct.

The spokesperson added that driver-partners and passengers found to have engaged in “errant behaviour” after investigations will be suspended or banned from the platform.

Hope the driver learns from this incident

Oftentimes, only the passenger and driver are privy to what happens during a ride, making these incidents hard to resolve fairly.

Nonetheless, to have one’s livelihood stripped away after so many years in the industry will undoubtedly be distressing.

Whatever the case, we hope the driver will learn from this incident and will refrain from doing anything that might come across as inappropriate to others.

