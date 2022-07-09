Grab Driver Allegedly Shortchanged After Passenger Pays In HK Dollars, S’poreans Offer To Cover Balance

Grab Driver Allegedly Shortchanged After Passenger Pays HK$10 For S$8.80 Trip

Kind and understanding private-hire drivers aren’t rare in Singapore, as there have been many stories of them going out of their way to help others in need.

While most of us appreciate them, some folks, unfortunately, take advantage of their kindness. One driver became the victim of such treatment recently when he allowed a passenger to pay his fare in Hong Kong dollars (HKD) but later discovered that he was shortchanged.

In response to a TikTok clip detailing the unfortunate incident, some kind-heartened netizens offered to pay the balance.

Grab driver allegedly shortchanged for trip from River Valley to Orchard

On Friday (8 Jul), the driver’s daughter recounted the unfortunate incident via a TikTok video.

According to a screenshot she shared, her father appeared to have fetched a passenger from River Valley to Orchard Road — a 2.2km journey which cost S$8.80.

Upon reaching the destination, the passenger allegedly handed the driver a HK$10 note. He claimed that he did not have any Singapore Dollars at the time.

Unsure about the exchange rate, the driver asked the passenger if the value was correct. The passenger purportedly said yes and quickly left.

Driver in disbelief after realising error

It was only later in the day that the driver realised that he was shortchanged — HK$10 is roughly equivalent to only S$1.78.

After deducting the commission that Grab charged for the ride, the OP shared that her father essentially received S$0 for the trip.

He was apparently in utter disbelief upon realising this.

Though it’s unclear if the passenger intended on shortchanging the driver, the OP urged netizens not to do this to Grab drivers and food delivery riders who work such long hours for a living.

She also revealed that her father typically leaves home at 5.30am and only returns at 10pm daily. Though the amount of money he lost wasn’t very big, the OP’s father was apparently “really hurt” as he trusted the passenger.

Netizens offer to pay the balance

In response to the video, some TikTok users urged the OP to lodge a report with Grab.

Others even offered to pay the driver the balance of the fare.

However, the OP turned down the offer. She claimed that she didn’t post the video for money but to share her father’s predicament.

Hope driver will receive compensation for his loss

Though some may argue that the driver could have checked the exchange rate before letting the customer leave, we may not know the circumstances he was in at that point.

Perhaps he had had a long day or could not afford the time to check. Or more simply, the driver trusted his passenger and didn’t want to be suspicious.

He may have lost his earnings for that trip but he likely gained some comfort from the fact that kind strangers wanted to help him make up for it.

Hopefully, the driver will be able to get some form of compensation for the money he lost.

