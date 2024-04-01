GrabPay Card will be discontinued from 1 June, new applications no longer accepted

GrabPay Card will be discontinued as other Grab offerings see higher adoption & use

Five years after its introduction, Grab has decided to discontinue its GrabPay Card.

Both physical and digital versions of the card will be unable to make transactions from 1 June.

The company has already stopped accepting new applications for the card.

Phyiscal GrabPay cards cannot be activated from 1 June

The discontinuation of the GrabPay Card was announced by Grab in a notice on its website on Monday (1 April).

Besides the ceasing of all online or offline GrabPay Card transactions from 1 June, physical cards will also be unable to be activated from that date.

Thus, those possessing a physical card may only activate it until 31 May.

Phyiscal card replacements available until 30 April

In view of its impending discontinuation, customers can still replace their physical cards until 30 April, Grab said.

After that date, no card replacement requests will be entertained.

Grab also stopped accepting new applications for both digital and physical cards from Monday (1 April).

GrabRewards points can be earned till 31 May

As for GrabRewards points, customers can still earn them with their GrabPay Card till 31 May.

The number of points earned on eligible online and in-store transactions will not be changed.

However, a non-refundable 2% processing fee still applies for overseas transactions, Grab said.

GrabPay card discontinued after evaluation of existing business: Grab

Grab said it arrived at the decision “after careful consideration”.

Explaining the move, it said it came after evaluating its existing financial services business, adding:

We have observed much higher adoption and use of other Grab offerings (such as PayLater by Grab, GrabPay Wallet) that better cater to the needs of our users.

Thus, the company aims to concentrate efforts on refining these products to provide customers with an even better user experience.

Thanking customers for their support over the years, Grab remains committed to serving them through its other financial offerings, it said.

GrabPay card was introduced in 2019

The GrabPay card, which was introduced in 2019, was dubbed Asia’s first numberless physical card for enhanced security.

The prepaid card allows users to spend their GrabPay e-wallet balance anywhere that accepts Mastercard.

They can also earn GrabRewards points with their F&B purchases, with no cap on the amount of points that can be earned.

The GrabPay Card can also be used to take public transport, earning points along the way.

Its details are secured with biometrics and PIN authentication via the Grab app, so it can be locked using the app if it’s lost.

