Woman In China Checks Grandma’s Phone, Discovers Heartbreaking Texts To Grandpa Who Passed A Month Ago

Woman’s Grandmother Still Texts Grandfather, Who Passed A Month Ago

When you have spent most of your life with the same person, it is never easy when they pass away.

One woman in China learnt just how devastating losing a life partner can be when she checked her grandmother’s phone.

She found out that the elderly woman was still sending text messages to her husband. The thing is, he had passed away a month prior.

The woman then took to the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu to share her heartbreaking discovery.

Grandfather passed away a month ago, grandmother still texts him

The title of the post reads in Chinese, “Sorry, Grandpa, I secretly looked at Grandma’s phone.”

In the post, the OP addressed her grandfather in an open letter, noting that it has been a month since he left them.

“I still cannot accept your passing. You still look so fresh in the pictures on my phone, and the past month felt like a dream. 30 days,” she wrote.

“Thoughts of you are like a white horse, it has not stopped running since you left.”

The OP then apologised to her grandfather for looking at her grandmother’s phone without permission.

She shared that her grandmother has been staring at her phone in sadness, sending constant texts to her grandfather and tearing up while looking at photographs of him.

“We are unable to accept that we have to spend the rest of our days without you.”

Grandma refused to break ceremonial comb from their wedding 50 years ago

Apparently, the OP’s grandparents celebrated 50 years of marriage — their golden anniversary — just last year.

“One does not let this go just by saying they let go,” wrote the OP.

She recalled that after her granddad passed, her grandmother tightly clutched the wooden comb she used on her wedding day.

In traditional Chinese weddings, a parent of the bride will use the comb on the bride’s hair to signify the couple’s transition into adulthood.

Apparently, where the OP is from, the comb is then broken when a spouse passes away, signifying the end of their time together.

As the grandmother refused to let go of the comb, her relatives had to forcibly pry it from her and break it.

“Half of the comb goes to grandma, and the other half is buried with you. This signifies your breakup, never to be in contact on the mortal plane again,” the OP wrote to her grandpa.

The OP then wondered if her grandfather received her grandmother’s texts and sentiments.

‘Do you know the pain I feel from losing a husband?’ asked grandma

Accompanying the post were two screenshots of the texts the grandmother sent to the late grandfather. The OP also included a photo of the couple after the screenshots.

The first message saw the grandmother telling her late husband that she is heartbroken by his passing.

She also wrote that everyone in the family misses him badly and asked if he’s doing well in heaven.

In the second message, the grandmother confessed how lonely and scared she is to be spending her days without him.

“Do you know the pain I feel from losing a husband?” the elderly woman asked in the text.

Concluding her post, the OP asked her granddad if he was doing all right on the other side.

“Do you still feel pain? Are you able to walk and run now? Do you still like to smoke cigarettes? Do you stay in a big house? Have you gone travelling on a cruise yet? I hope you are well, don’t miss us too much.”

