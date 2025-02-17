Great-grandma in S’pore dies aged 105, appeared in ad to encourage vaccination

105-year-old great-grandma dies & leaves behind 31 family members

A great-grandma in Singapore has died at the ripe old age of 105.

According to her obituary in the newspaper, Madam Ang Chay Hoon passed away peacefully last Friday (14 Feb).

105-year-old great-grandma leaves behind several god-relatives after she dies

Mdm Ang leaves behind three children — a daughter and two sons — with her husband, who predeceased her.

She also had five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as several god-children, god-grandchildren and god-great-grandchildren.

Including in-laws, that means she had a total of 31 people in her family, not including herself.

She single-handedly brought children up after husband died

Mdm Ang was born in 1921 in Swatow, near Teochew, and arrived in Singapore in 1946, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Her daughter Helen Koh, 77, told the paper that her parents ran a grocery store while her mother also took on laundry and sewing jobs.

However, Mdm Ang’s husband passed away when she was just 40 years old, and she had to raise and support her three children on her own.

Ms Koh said her mother was “strong and independent” and encouraged them to work hard and be honest, adding:

Under her guidance, our siblings are now relatively successful and each running their own buisness.

She appeared in 2021 ad to encourage vaccination

Mdm Ang’s 45-year-old granddaughter described her as a “principled and self-disciplined” person who insisted on washing clothes by hand when she was still strong.

During the pandemic, she was even invited to shoot an advertisement in Teochew, encouraging people to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

At the time she was already 100 years old and was “a little nervous” so she would practice her lines, the granddaughter said.

After the video was posted on the gov.sg Facebook page in August 2021, she was happy that friends recognised her and the family even called her their “star”.

