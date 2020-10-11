$150 Of Grocery Vouchers Sent To S’poreans, They Offer 5% Discount On Healthier Choice Symbol Products

If finances have been tight the past few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, any help in paying for basic food supplies to feed your family will be appreciated.

That’s why the Government is helping less well-off Singaporeans with their household expenses during tough times.

If you’re above 21 and live in a 1-room or 2-room HDB flat, you can look forward to getting $150 worth of grocery vouchers, which can be used at 4 major supermarket chains in Singapore.

Eligible S’poreans must be above 21

According to the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a press release on Saturday (10 Oct), the vouchers are meant to help Singaporeans with their household expenses during this time of “extraordinary economic uncertainty”.

To get the vouchers, you must:

Be a Singapore citizen Be aged 21 and above this year Live in a 1-room or 2-room flat Not own more than 1 property

If you fulfill all these criteria, you should get $150 worth of vouchers this month, split up into denominations of $10 for ease of usage.

150,000 Singaporeans will be getting the vouchers, said MOF.

No application is needed

The vouchers should be mailed to the address stated in your IC.

Even if more than 1 member of your household is eligible, each member will get their vouchers addressed individually to them.

Better yet, you won’t need to apply for them. If you meet the criteria, they’ll be automatically sent to you by post.

Valid at 4 supermarket chains

To make it easy to use the voucher, they’re valid at 4 major supermarket chains in Singapore: NTUC FairPrice, Giant, Prime and Sheng Siong.

As these chains have branches in housing estates all over Singapore, it’s unlikely that you won’t get a chance to use the vouchers.

Better still, if you buy products with a Healthier Choice Symbol, the vouchers entitle you to a 5% discount — but only at FairPrice, Prime, and Sheng Siong.

The discount will be capped at 5% of the voucher’s value when you’re making payment with them.

The vouchers will also be valid till 31 Dec 2021, so you’ve plenty of time to use them.

$150 more coming in Dec

The vouchers are being disbursed as part of the Care and Support Package announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in his Unity Budget speech in Feb.

The package is meant to help Singaporeans cope with the pandemic. As part of it, many adults would have received benefits like up to $900 in cash.

If you’ve already finished spending your $150 in vouchers for this month, you’ll be delighted to know there’s more to come.

Another $150 of vouchers will be given out in Dec.

A year from now, eligible Singaporeans will enjoy another $100.

That’s a total of $400 in grocery vouchers to look forward to.

Mr Heng, in a Facebook post on Saturday (10 Oct) announcing the vouchers, said the Government hopes the support measures will help households during this difficult period.

Any help is welcome

Any help to tide us over tough times is always welcome, especially for low-income households, and we thank the Government for their generosity.

Here’s a tip: For those who frequent Giant, the chain has already lowered the prices of daily essentials, so if you use your grocery vouchers there it’s possible you can stretch them further.

Let’s all help one another survive this difficult period, and look forward to sunnier days ahead.

