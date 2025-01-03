9 Guardian health & beauty picks to look your best this CNY, plus 3-for-2 deals for a huat-ful celebration

Prep for CNY with 3-for-2 promo on more than 4,000 products at Guardian

With Christmas over and Chinese New Year (CNY) just around the corner, those who celebrate may already be bracing themselves for the whirlwind of festivities ahead.

From planning the perfect reunion dinner to hunting down auspicious red outfits, the season can be demanding — but amidst the flurry of activity, it’s essential to prioritise self-care.

Guardian’s “Mix and Match 3 for 2” promotion, happening from now till 29 Jan, provides an ideal opportunity to do just that.

With savings on more than 4,000 health, beauty, and wellness products, it’s the perfect time to stock up on essentials while preparing for the celebrations ahead.

Hair & skincare essentials to snag at Guardian for CNY

Given the wide selection at Guardian, finding the right items can be overwhelming.

To help make things a little easier, here are nine products to help shoppers start 2025 with health and confidence, starting with four haircare and skincare essentials.

1) L’Oreal Paris Glycolic Bright Melasyl Serum

This serum features a breakthrough formula with Melasyl (an ingredient developed by L’Oreal to prevent dark spots), glycolic acid, and niacinamide to brighten skin.

Clinically proven to fade sun, age, and post-acne spots, it gently exfoliates for a radiant complexion so you can confidently shine in those selfies with your cousins.

2) Avene Vitamin Activ Cg Serum

Impress the aunties with K-pop idol-like glass skin using this lightweight serum, which combines Vitamin Cg, niacinamide, and bakuchiol to smooth wrinkles, instantly boost radiance, and plump skin after 15 days.

It also features antioxidant protection to shield the skin from environmental damage (because prevention is always better than cure).

3) Dryope Body Wash in Fruity Freesia

There’s nothing like a refreshing shower after a long day of house visitations.

This vegan body wash helps you unwind with soothing chamomile, tea tree extracts, and hyaluronic acid that leave your skin soft and hydrated — a much-needed self-care moment amidst the bustling festive season.

4) Dryope Scalp Deep Cleansing Shampoo in Fruity Freesia

Some folks believe in not washing their hair on the first two days of CNY, but when you do, make it count with Dryope’s Deep Cleansing Shampoo.

Packed with chamomile, tea tree extracts, and biotin, it soothes, purifies, and protects your scalp, blessing you with fabulous hair days that boost your confidence.

More health & wellness must-haves

Having great skin and hair is just one piece of the puzzle — health and wellness are equally important for a balanced, thriving year ahead, too.

With that, here are five products from Guardian to support overall well-being.

1) Swisse Firm & Shield Beauty Routine Kit

While skincare is key to keeping your complexion looking its best, protecting it from within can take your routine to the next level.

This handy set includes Collagen + HA tablets that hydrate and support skin elasticity, as well as Skin Shield soft gels to protect against sun damage and free radicals. Together, they reduce fine lines and maintain firm, youthful skin so you’re all set to slay in every photo — no filter needed.

2) Jung Kwan Jang Korean Red Ginseng Everytime V

Korean red ginseng is known for its impressive health benefits, and Jung Kwan Jang makes it easy to enjoy them with its convenient little packets.

Perfect for even the most hectic CNY schedules, it helps fight fatigue, boost immunity, improve blood circulation, and support memory, keeping you energised and at your best throughout the festivities.

3) Holistic Way Royal Imperial Lingzhi Blend

Looking for even more ways to stay energised and focused? Holistic Way’s Premium Gold Royal Imperial Lingzhi Blend (available in selected Guardian stores only) is the perfect addition to your routine.

This powerful mushroom blend enhances stamina, supports immunity, and improves focus, ensuring you’re always at your best, even during a full day of family gatherings and other festive commitments.

4) Panadol Extra

If late nights playing card games and drinking lead to a pounding headache the next day, reach for Panadol Extra.

With its Optizorb technology, it starts working in just 10 minutes to relieve strong pain — from migraines to back pain, toothaches, and even fever. Plus, it can be taken on an empty stomach, making it easy to get back on your feet quickly.

5) Durex Invisible Extra Sensitive

Even if the relatives won’t stop grilling you about kids this CNY, you know you’re not ready — and that’s okay.

Durex Invisible Extra Sensitive is designed for intimate moments, offering a close, natural fit that enhances sensitivity. With no friction, stickiness, or distractions, and a subtle woodsy scent, it ensures comfort while keeping the spark alive. After all, who says fireworks are just for the sky?

Stand to win up to 88,000 yuu reward points at Guardian

In addition to the “Mix and Match 3 for 2” promotion, shoppers who spend at least S$88 at Guardian from now till 29 Jan will receive a set of free ang pow packets — no need to hunt for last year’s leftovers.

Yuu scratch cards will also be given out, offering the chance to win:

88,000 yuu reward points each (8 winners)

18,000 yuu reward points each (68 winners)

8,000 yuu reward points each (109 winners)

A total of 2.8 million yuu reward points are up for grabs (terms and conditions apply). Who’s ready to say “Huat ah!”?

For more details and to start shopping, visit the official website and follow Guardian on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Guardian.

Featured image adapted from @dryopeofficial on Instagram and by MS News. Photography by Hui Wen Chan.