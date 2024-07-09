Glow up, save big: Up to 50% off health & personal care essentials at Guardian Wellness Bazaar

Guardian Wellness Bazaar at Glow Festival by Prudential has exclusive product deals & big discounts

When we think “glow-up”, our minds often jump to killer hair, stylish clothes, and flawless makeup.

But real glow-ups start from within — it’s all about adopting healthy habits like staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and watching what you put inside your body.

From now till 21 July, head down to the Glow Festival by Prudential at Marina Bay Sands’ Event Plaza to check out the Guardian Wellness Bazaar, where you’ll find a wide selection of health, wellness, and personal care goodies at up to 50% off.

This is your chance to stock up on everything you need to look and feel amazing without breaking the bank. After all, financial health matters just as much as physical health.

Supplements to boost your health & beauty

Adding supplements to your daily routine can be a total game-changer. Think of them as your health’s trusty sidekick, swooping in to fill nutritional gaps, turbocharge your immune system, and enhance your overall wellness.

Feeling sluggish lately? Your body might be crying out for energy-generating reinforcements.

Enter GreenLife’s Cell Vitality NMN Boost, your go-to for anti-ageing and cell repair.

It works by increasing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) levels, a crucial coenzyme for metabolism and energy production. As we age, our NAD levels drop, but nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) helps restore it, keeping you youthful and energised.

Plus, with cinnamon extract to regulate blood sugar and olive pomace extract for skin beauty benefits, these tiny but mighty capsules will have you looking and feeling fab.

Maintaining beautiful skin means protecting it from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays as well, and Kinohimitsu’s UV-Bright Pro skin beauty supplements are perfect for the job.

Packed with blackberry extract for UV protection and L-Glutathione for brighter, more radiant skin, they’re also low in sugar and fat-free so you can keep glowing without worrying about your calorie count.

Your gut deserves some love, too, and that’s where probiotics come in.

Aussie brand Life-Space’s Double Strength Probiotic capsules contain 15 strains of good bacteria to support healthy digestion, a strong immune system, and good bowel function.

Your tummy will definitely thank you.

Get ready for the best sleep of your life

You probably already know that catching enough Z’s is vital for keeping yourself healthy and happy. But let’s face it, even the best of us can have nights where sleep seems more elusive than a shooting star.

Instead of tossing and turning for hours (or worse, reaching for your phone and doom-scrolling in the dark), grab some ZzzQuil Pure Zzzs Sleep Supplements.

They’re your secret weapon for a full night’s rest, smoothing out your sleep cycle, and ensuring you wake up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, ready to tackle the day.

Just a quick note: melatonin, the hormone that regulates our sleep-wake cycle and a key ingredient in these supplements, isn’t recommended for long-term use.

If it’s a splitting headache that’s keeping you up, Nurofen Express is your best bet. It starts working in just 10 minutes and provides up to eight hours of relief, thanks to its dose of ibuprofen lysine.

Besides taking care of headaches and migraines, it’s also great for muscular pains, back pains, period pains, and even cold and flu symptoms. A must-have in your medicine cabinet, for sure.

Entry to Guardian Wellness Bazaar is free & open to public

All these items will be available at the Guardian Wellness Bazaar, except for Nurofen Express. But fret not — you can still find it at any Guardian store islandwide.

And here are the bazaar-exclusive promotions to look forward to for the rest:

There will be plenty more to explore at its eight vibrant booths at the Glow Festival by Prudential.

The festival is a highlight of Wellness Festival Singapore and offers a spectrum of activities, from art therapy to meditation, making it a haven for wellness enthusiasts.

Even if you’re not joining the festival’s ticketed events, entry to the Guardian Wellness Bazaar is completely free and open to the public, so drop by and shop to your heart’s content.

Guardian Wellness Bazaar at Glow Festival by Prudential

Address: Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza, 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956

Dates: Now till 21 July

Opening hours: 5pm – 9pm (weekdays), 12pm – 9.30pm (weekends)

Nearest MRT station: Bayfront

Different brands will be available on different days, so here’s a handy guide to help you plan your shopping:

Prefer to shop online? No problem. Just visit Guardian’s online store, where you can find the same fantastic deals, here.

For more details on the Glow Festival by Prudential and ticket information, visit the official website here.

don't forget to follow Guardian on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with all the latest news and more exciting events.

Investing in your health and wellness is the best gift you can give yourself, so take this opportunity to stock up on everything you need for a smoother journey to a happier, better you.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Lee Pei Yee.