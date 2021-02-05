Gucci Pop-Up At Paragon Has 9 Doraemon Statues & An Anywhere Door

We’ve seen various tributes for Doraemon’s 50th anniversary such as this Doraemon train and display, but it seems that the celebration is far from over.

A Gucci pop-up at Paragon will let you pose with 9 Doraemon statues and enter an Anywhere Door this Chinese New Year (CNY).

Here’s a look at the photo spots and iconic figurines that will take you back to your childhood days spent watching the cartoons.

Setup looks like Doraemon’s room

The Gucci pop-up in Paragon aims to promote the brand’s Doraemon collection which features apparel, bags, and shoes.

To draw in fans, the store has been designed to mimic Doraemon’s room, almost as if the anime character is showing off his impressive Gucci collection.

Although we often see Doraemon through our screens, this pop-up lets you meet a life-sized version of the cat robot.

Life-sized statues for you to pose with

Younger fans who love to post for the ‘gram will be easily drawn to these 9 Doraemon statues with distinct facial expressions. You can pucker up next to this particular one, and see who looks cuter.

The main attraction is probably this Doraemon statue standing atop a tall pedestal, and beaming at passers-by.

Meanwhile, this happy-go-lucky version resembles us prancing around Orchard Road on our off days, enjoying our temporary freedom.

This Doraemon with his tongue out, meanwhile, looks like he’s taunting everyone else who may be stuck at work in the area instead.

Visit the Gucci pop-up at Paragon

Those who missed the Doraemon exhibition at the National Museum would be happy to know that this pop-up is here. Here’s how you can get to Paragon to check it out:

Address: 290 Orchard Rd, #01-38/39 Paragon, Singapore 238859

Opening Hours: 11am-9pm daily

Nearest MRT: Orchard Station

Step into Doraemon’s world this CNY

The upcoming CNY weekend means more meetups with BFFs and the fam. And since we’re all stuck in the city for the holidays, why not jio your loved ones who share your passion for the cartoon?

Though our childhood years are a thing of the past, we can always make new memories and feel like a kid every now and then.

Maybe you’ll even be interested in adding some fashionable Doraemon-themed merchandise to your wardrobe.

