Man arrested for hacking attempts on CDC voucher system, no vouchers compromised

39-year-old man suspected of involvement in attempted hacking of CDC voucher system

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to hack into the RedeemSG portal, which is the system used by Singaporeans to redeem their Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

In a news release sent to MS News on Sunday (10 Aug), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said no vouchers were compromised.

Unsuccessful hacking attempts on CDC voucher portal reported

The attempted hacking came to light on 28 July, when the RedeemSG team lodged a police report.

It had found “multiple suspicious attempts” to access voucher links on RedeemSG, which is the Government’s digital voucher system.

They were unsuccessful, SPF said.

Man suspected of hacking attempt on CDC voucher portal arrested within a day

Officers from the Cybercrime Command, which is under the Criminal Investigation Department, conducted follow-up investigations.

They quickly established the man’s identity within a day that the report was lodged.

He was arrested on 29 July for his suspected involvement in the hacking attempt.

A laptop, which was used to commit the offence, was seized for investigations.

Man faces up to 2 years’ jail

The man is under investigation for the offence of Attempted Unauthorised Access to Computer Material under Section 3(1), read with Section 12 of the Computer Misuse Act 1993.

If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$5,000.

Investigations are ongoing, SPF said, adding that it takes “a serious view” of any unauthorised access to Government systems.

Anyone found to be involved in such activities will be dealt with “firmly”, in accordance with the law.

Featured image adapted from RedeemSG and Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash.