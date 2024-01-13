Haidilao S’pore Offers Weekday Buffet For 2 At S$69.90, Available Until 31 Mar

Haidilao At Clarke Quay & Northshore Plaza Offer Weekday Buffet For 2 At Half-Price

The year has just started but if you’re already on the hunt for date ideas with your partner, look no further than Haidilao.

Two of its outlets at Clarke Quay and Northshore Plaza will be offering the Duo Delight Set Meal buffet for two at just S$69.90.

The promotion will be available until 31 Mar this year on weekdays, from 11.30am to 6pm.

Haidilao outlets at Clarke Quay and Northshore Plaza offer weekday buffet

Haidilao Singapore shared news of the ongoing offer at its outlets in Clarke Quay and Northshore Plaza on Instagram.

Strictly available for dine-in only, diners can order the Duo Delight Set Meal buffet for two at just S$69.90.

Both customers will be able to enjoy up to 40 different dishes, with a dining limit of two hours.

However, do note that the price is not inclusive of the condiment bar, beverages, as well as GST, and other such service charges.

Customers will not be able to use other ongoing discounts by Haidilao in conjunction with the promotion.

Running from 11.30am to 6pm on weekdays only, the offer’s last order time at Northshore Plaza and Clarke Quay is at 4.30pm and 4.45pm respectively.

An additional S$10 charge will be applicable for children below 10 years old while infants can enjoy the set meal for free.

Make your reservations beforehand

The promotion was initially introduced at Haidilao’s Clarke Quay outlet, where it was part of the restaurant’s 11th-anniversary celebrations that ran from 27 Nov to 20 Dec 2023.

Due to popular demand, the outlet decided to extend the deal from 26 Dec 2023 to 31 Mar this year.

Meanwhile, the promotion at Northshore Plaza’s Haidilao outlet will run from 8 Jan to 31 Mar.

Diners can make their reservation at Haidilao Clarke Quay via their online platform. For more information, they can contact the outlet at +65 6337 8626 or 6337 8627.

As for Northshore Plaza, they can make their booking at +65 6970 8884 or 6970 8885.

