Haidilao Clarke Quay Has S$69.90 Set Meal For 2, Jio Bae For Hotpot

Haidilao Clarke Quay Celebrates 11th Anniversary With Special S$69.90 Set Meal For 2

Hotpot fans, listen up — Haidilao Clarke Quay is offering a special set meal for just S$69.90.

The promotion is part of the restaurant’s 11th-anniversary celebrations and will run from 27 Nov to 20 Dec.

During that period, customers can order the Duo Delight Set Meal for two.

Do note that terms and conditions apply and that the offer is available for dine-in patrons only.

Haidilao Clarke Quay offers S$69.90 meal

As one of the most popular hotpot restaurants in Singapore, Haidilao pretty much needs no introduction.

Its very first outlet here opened at Clarke Quay in 2012. In fact, it was the hotpot chain’s very first overseas restaurant outside of China, where it originated from.

This year, Haidilao Clarke Quay turns 11, and to celebrate, they’re offering a special ‘Duo Delight’ deal.

According to their Facebook post, the deal includes a special meal for two that costs just S$69.90, advertised as “dine for two, pay for one” by Haidilao.

Diners can enjoy up to 40 kinds of dishes.

However, the price does not include the condiment bar, beverages, as well as GST and other such service charges.

The limited-time promotion runs from 27 Nov to 20 Dec and is available from 11.30am to 6pm on weekdays.

Has 2-hour dining limit

Another important thing to note is that the promotion is strictly for dine-in customers only and has a dining limit of two hours.

Haidilao Clarke Quay will charge S$10 for children under 10. Infants, on the other hand, can enjoy the Duo Delight Set Meal for free.

Additionally, the promotion cannot be used in conjunction with other Haidilao discounts, so don’t bother assembling an Infinity Gauntlet of hotpot promotions.

Given the expected high demand, the public is encouraged to make a reservation at 6337 8627. After that, they can head down to the restaurant at the details below:



Haidilao Hot Pot @ Clarke Quay

Address: 3D River Valley Road, #02-04 Clarke Quay, Singapore 179023

Opening hours: 11.30am – 6am (weekdays), 10.30am – 6am (weekends)

Nearest MRT station: Clarke Quay

What are you waiting for? Go surprise a special someone with a hotpot date.

The man who previously made the news for eating at Haidilao 764 times in three years would probably enjoy this offer very much.

Featured image adapted from Haidilao Singapore on Facebook and Jorge on Google Maps.