Beijing 101 Hair Consultants Has Relaxing Treatments For Your Hair Pampering Needs

Hustling hard has become the mantra of millennials as we learn to conquer challenges in the workplace as an adult.

And there’s no denying that adulting is tough work. The last source of stress we need is seeing our floors littered with stray hairs as we become deskbound at home during the WFH period.

For those caught in a hairy situation, Beijing 101’s Hair & Scalp Revival Treatment provides customised treatments based on your scalp condition.

Plus, the pampering session, complete with soothing massages, will take away the stresses of the week as you get some peaceful shut-eye while caring for your tresses.

Here’s what you can expect once you’ve made an appointment.

Computerised scalp scan to get to the root of your hair woes

If you’ve tried Googling for shampoos and conditioners to nip your hair woes in the bud, chances are, you’ve asked yourself multiple times, “Am I having hair loss problems?”.

Instead of mulling over the issue endlessly, you can always start with a consultation to see if there’s cause for worry.

Thankfully, the experts at Beijing 101 have got your back and will help get to the root of your hair concerns. And it’s all a simple, fuss-free process.

First, you’ll be comfortably seated in a consultation room and given a brochure that gives you a rundown on the treatment.

Then, it’s time to face the truth—the hair consultant performs a scalp scan, zooming in on the nitty gritty details that will reveal the state of your scalp and follicle health.

Hair & scalp analysis

Common problems detected among many clients include a greasy scalp, clogged pores, or dandruff issues caused by dryness.

Along the way, the consultant asks about your lifestyle habits. Routines such as sleeping patterns, stress levels, and even the nature of your diet could be the source of your problems.

Customised concoctions for specific problems

Based on the analysis, the hair consultant then tailors a treatment that best suits you.

The customised scalp treatment starts with a moisturising blend that helps cleanse your scalp of dead skin, excess sebum, and other impurities. As the cooling sensation hits you, it’s almost inevitable to let out a sigh of contentment.

Application of customised herbal mask

As they skilfully go about their work, the hair consultant will also feed you detailed information on what they’re applying to your scalp.

After letting your luscious locks soak in all that nutrients, it’s time for a good ol’ hair wash.

The consultant will also provide helpful hair care advice, such as using your fingertips instead of fingernails to massage the shampoo in to avoid damaging your scalp.

Useful for those who often rush through the process without much care.

Relax with massages and nourishing serums

After the hair wash, Beijing 101 Hair Consultants will pamper you with some TLC, including a heated sea salt shoulder warmer that keeps you snug and warm as your hair is being blow-dried.

The hair consultant will then apply a nourishing tonic to your scalp, accompanied by a deep massage so that it helps deeply penetrate the scalp.

Then comes perhaps the best part of the whole process.

You’ll be treated to a nice relaxing massage to soothe those tense muscles as the hair consultant tells you to sit back and relax, helping your locks absorb all that goodness.

Seated in that plush and spacious armchair, you’ll feel your stress melt away at that moment. You might even find yourself caving in and getting a much-needed shut-eye.

For the last part of the treatment, you’ll be wearing a helmet-like device that uses state-of-the-art light therapy to lock those nutrients in as well as encourage hair regeneration.

A before-and-after look at your scalp

After that shiok experience, you’ll be brought back to the consultation room, feeling fresh and rejuvenated.

The hair consultant will then conduct a second scalp scan, and lo and behold, the transformation is apparent.

You can expect to see just how squeaky clean your scalp now is compared to before with less flaky, dry skin after just a single session.

We’re no experts, but it certainly leaves one feeling more refreshed and confident.

Beijing 101 treatment and pampering session for just $40

So if you’d like to treat yourself to a well-deserved pampering session or to consult the real experts over some undiagnosed hair and scalp issues, here’s your chance.

Beijing 101 is now offering the Hair & Scalp Revival Treatment, originally priced at $502, at just $40 from now till 31 Dec.

The 5-step treatment comprises of the following:

1-on-1 consultation

Hair and scalp analysis by a hair consultant

Scalp purification and herbal hair treatment

Signature scalp massage with unique formulated tonic

Post-treatment hair and scalp analysis

Plus, signing up for the treatment will even entitle you to a free $10 FairPrice voucher.

If you’d still like our unprofessional opinion, at such a price, it’s worth a go, even just to let your hair down and spoil yourself.

Beijing 101 has 7 hair care outlets islandwide, so booking an appointment is highly convenient.

Treat yourself to a day of relaxation

Living in a pandemic and working from home for long hours can wreak havoc on your sleep schedule and downtime, eventually taking a toll on your once glorious locks.

So if you’re looking to treat yourself to a day of relaxation, affordable promos on hair treatment will be a great way to do so without breaking the bank.

And not to mention, you’ll be primed and ready for when restrictions finally ease and you meet your friends with a healthy and luscious head of hair.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Beijing 101 Hair Consultants.

