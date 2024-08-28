Halal restaurant in M’sia ordered to close & undergo cleaning after diners let dogs rest on chairs

Halal restaurants temporarily closes for cleaning after diners let dogs rest on chairs

Earlier this week, a netizen took to Facebook to criticise a couple for letting their dogs rest on chairs at a halal restaurant in Johor Bahru (JB).

The OP said that she confronted the dog owners, but they claimed that the restaurant had allowed the dogs.

“What kind of foolish behaviour is this?! Show some respect for the sensitivities of Muslims!” the OP urged in the post.

She also attached photos of the couple enjoying their food with two white dogs on the chairs next to them.

Upon learning about the incident, the Johor Bahru City Council issued a closure order on the restaurant, requiring them to perform a cleaning process before being allowed to reopen.

Restaurant closes after diners bring dogs to table

An employee at the restaurant told China Press that the restaurant was packed when the incident occurred. As the couple had sat in the corridor outside the restaurant, the employees failed to notice the dogs.

It was only until a non-dining Malay man passed by the restaurant and saw the couple with the dogs that the staff was notified.

The staff then informed the couple that pets were not allowed on the tables. The couple then put their dogs in the car and quickly left the scene.

However, other diners had already taken notice of the incident and posted about it online. This drew the attention of the Johor Bahru City Council officials who later visited the eatery and issued an order to suspend its operations.

Restaurant staff cleans premises & furniture seven times

The restaurant manager told China Press that 10 employees spent an entire day cleaning the restaurant’s tables, chairs, and floors inside and outside the restaurant seven times, following Islamic guidelines.

He added that he was meeting with the Johor Bahru City Council officials and submitting video evidence that he had cleaned the store as instructed in order for the restaurant to reopen. However, there has been no update regarding the date of reopening.

The manager denied rumours that the dogs had been allowed by the staff, as alleged by the Facebook post.

The restaurant has also filed a police report at the Ulu Tiram police station denying these allegations, reports Sinchew Daily News.

Netizens slam couple for disrespectful action

The Facebook post has drawn the attention of Malaysian netizens, with many criticising the couple’s lack of respect.

One Facebook commenter suggested the couple go to a pet-friendly restaurant instead of a regular one, adding that he personally doesn’t like going to restaurants with pets around.

Another described the couple’s actions as rude.

“Do not bring animals into restaurants,” another netizen commented.

