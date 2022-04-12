F1 Drivers Hamilton & Russell Spotted At KL Petrol Station, M’sians Jokingly Ask If They Use RON95

F1 Mercedes Drivers Hamilton & Russell Spotted At KL Petrol Station On 11 Apr

With a record seven Formula 1 (F1) World Championship titles under his belt, Lewis Hamilton is a world-renowned name.

So when Malaysians spotted the Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur (KL) with his teammate George Russell, they were excited by the surprise visit.

Seeing them at the petrol kiosk, Malaysians couldn’t help but jokingly ask if they were using RON95, a fuel that is banned for foreigners.

Hamilton & Russell spotted at Petronas Station in KL

On Monday (11 Apr), Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were spotted at a Petronas station in Ampang, KL.

Earlier that day, Hamilton had also shared pictures and videos of his visit to the famous Petronas Twin Towers on his Instagram Stories.

The driver said that after 10 years of working with the team’s sponsor Petronas, this was his first time on the tower’s top floor.

He praised the view and shared that KL is a beautiful place, just like its people.

In an Instagram post, Petronas Motorsports welcomed Hamilton to KL, saying that it has been two years since his last visit.

This time, he also got to show Russell, his new teammate, around Malaysia for the very first time.

The duo was also seen doing an interview at the Petronas Philharmonic Hall – home to the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra – later that day.

According to theVibes.com, the drivers were in KL to attend the Petronas Welcome Home Programme.

Hamilton departed Malaysia later that day while Russell will be leaving the country today (12 Apr).

Malaysians jokingly ask if drivers are using RON95 fuel

While it was just a short visit, Malaysian fans showed up in throngs for the racing stars. Hamilton shared a clip of local supporters excitedly greeting him.

Russell also managed to snap a few pictures with some young fans in KL.

Seeing Hamilton and Russell in their country, Malaysian netizens jokingly asked if they used RON95 fuel there.

It is illegal for foreign drivers to pump RON95, a subsidised version of fuel that’s reserved for locals, but many users were amused by the quip.

Some also couldn’t help but imagine Hamilton visiting other “random places in Malaysia”, turning him into a meme.

This netizen shared that the hype generated by the drivers’ visit is encouraging to the racing scene in Malaysia.

He then expressed his excitement for the upcoming Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, which will be held in October at the Sepang International Circuit.

Visit comes after successful Australia campaign

Hamilton and Russell had arrived in Malaysia after an exciting race at the Australian Grand Prix over the weekend.

Russell had made the podium for the first time, finishing 3rd. While Hamilton suffered some engine overheating issues, he managed to finish right behind his teammate in 4th place.

These results put the Mercedes team in 2nd place for the Constructors’ Championship, 10 points ahead of their rival Red Bull Racing, reported Republic World.

The next F1 race will be at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy on 24 Apr.

Hope drivers enjoyed their Malaysia visit

To have two world-class F1 drivers visiting your country is certainly a thrilling moment.

Although it was a brief visit, we certainly hope that both Hamilton and Russell enjoyed their stay in Malaysia.

If you’re an avid F1 fan following this year’s championship, don’t forget — tickets to this year’s Singapore Grand Prix will go on sale tomorrow (13 Apr).

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from holdinz_ on Twitter and PETRONAS motorsports on Instagram.