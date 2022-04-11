F1 Singapore Grand Prix Tickets Available For Purchase From 13 Apr 10am

Since the pandemic hit Singapore, many large-scale events have been put on hold. Now, as we settle into the new normal of living with Covid-19, many of them are finally resuming.

One event that is getting right back on track after a two-year hiatus is the Formula 1 (F1) Singapore Grand Prix (SGP).

On Monday (11 Apr), race organisers announced that tickets would go on sale from 13 Apr at 10am.

This will mark the championship’s 17th round.

F1 Singapore tickets can be purchased from SGP website

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, F1 is finally returning to Singapore from 30 Sep to 2 Oct.

Tickets for the night race at the 5.063km Marina Bay Street Circuit will go on sale from 13 Apr at 10am.

There will be a variety of tickets available.

Three-day grandstand tickets go from S$298 to S$1,288. Those interested in off-track entertainment may opt for combination packages priced from S$698 to S$1,088.

Single-day tickets for wheelchair-accessible areas will also be available. These are priced at S$38, S$88, and S$128.

Tickets can be purchased at the Singapore Grand Prix official website from 13 Apr here, the Singapore GP Ticketing Hotline at +65 62297777, or via authorised ticketing partners.

17th round of the F1 Championship

The SGP is set to be a highly anticipated one as F1 returns to the home of night racing.

F1 fans can look forward to a nail-biting race between Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who is currently top of the table, and Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen.

It will also be the very first time Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu, Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, Haas’ Mich Schumacher, and Williams’ Nicholas Latifi will be racing here.

A full entertainment line-up will be released in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, organisers are working with the Singapore government to ensure the event adheres to prevailing safe management measures.

Singapore Grand Prix will go on till 2028

The F1 night race was previously cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 concerns.

Nevertheless, SGP and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced back in January that the Lion City will host the F1 Singapore Grand Prix for another seven years.

The extension, which will last till 2028, is the longest one for the race to date.

At the time, Transport Minister S Iswaran said that this renewal would help sustain Singapore’s reputation as a “global city with a vibrant lifestyle”, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Find out more on the Singapore Grand Prix website

Whether you’re an avid F1 fan or just a casual spectator, this is certainly great news for Singapore.

The return of the event will also be a valuable opportunity to revive the country’s tourism industry — after all, thousands of travellers will be in town to catch the race.

If you’re looking to catch the track action live, check out the SGP website here for more information.

