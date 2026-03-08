Han Hui Hui’s 3 children under temporary care in hospital after alleged altercation with grandmother

Han Hui Hui allowed weekly supervised visits with children, say MSF & police

Former general election candidate Han Hui Hui’s children are currently under temporary care in the hospital after an alleged altercation with their grandmother.

This was done for their safety and well-being, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a joint statement sent to MS News.

Han Hui Hui claims children ‘crying daily’ after being taken from her

The statement came after Ms Han, 33, appeared on a Facebook livestream on 28 Feb, alleging that she was not allowed to see her children at the hospital.

In the more than 2-hour-long video recorded at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), she said that the police “took her children away” from her home on 15 Feb.

She also claimed that the children were “perfectly healthy and happy” when they were with her, but were now “crying daily”, stressed and withdrawn.

On 28 Feb, she was told by KKH that her children were “unwell, vomiting, (had) high fever” and were on drips, she alleged.

Children taken to hospital over ‘safety concerns’

In response, SPF confirmed that Ms Han’s children — aged three, five and six — were taken from their home to the hospital on 15 Feb.

This followed the police’s assessment that there were “safety concerns” if they remained in their mother’s household.

SPF noted that the hospital is designated as a place of temporary care and protection under Section 31 of the Children and Young Persons Act 1993.

The police had alerted MSF’s Protective Service (PSV) to make the necessary care arrangements to safeguard the children’s safety and well-being.

At the same time, PSV is exploring alternative care options that would allow the children to remain safe.

Multiple police reports received over household

The statement noted that SPF had received “multiple reports concerning Ms Han’s household” since August 2025.

Various allegations of violence were made by Ms Han, her husband and her mother-in-law, it said, adding:

Significantly, there were also allegations against Ms Han and her husband concerning the safety and welfare of their three children.

Children’s grandmother designated as ‘safe adult’

Thus, a Child Protection Specialist Centre was assigned to the household in October 2025.

It came up with a safety plan for the children, which involved a “designated safe adult” overseeing their care when under Ms Han’s supervision.

This adult was their paternal grandmother, i.e. Ms Han’s mother-in-law.

Ms Han and her husband had agreed to this arrangement, it was noted.

However, police reports were still received, which included Ms Han and her mother-in-law levelling mutual allegations against each other.

Children brought to hospital after alleged altercation

On 15 Feb, the police were called to an alleged altercation between the grandmother and Ms Han’s children.

Police subsequently brought the children to the hospital for medical assessment and care because the designated safe adult was involved in the incident.

There were also no other suitable safe adults, MSF and SPF said.

Han Hui Hui & husband allowed weekly supervised visits to children

On 19 Feb, Ms Han and her husband signed a Voluntary Care Agreement (VCA) with PSV, allowing the children to remain at the hospital.

Under this agreement, both parents are allowed to visit their children weekly, but under supervision.

Ms Han visited her children on 20 Feb, 26 Feb and 1 March, while her husband visited them on 21 Feb and 27 Feb.

All the supervised visits were arranged by PSV.

2 of the children suffered fever on 28 Feb

As for the children’s illnesses on 28 Feb, MSF and SPF said two of them had contracted a fever.

KKH called Ms Han that day to inform her about this, they noted, adding:

All three children remain safe and well at the hospital.

The authorities are unable to comment further on the matter, they concluded, citing ongoing police investigations.

Han Hui Hui gave birth at KKH in 2019

Ms Han was last in the news during the 2025 General Election, when she contested Tanjong Pagar GRC as a candidate for the People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR).

In June 2019, she gave birth to her first child at KKH, claiming that she gave birth “without a single doctor… because no doctor was available”.

In her post, she also said that her husband was a “Singapore-born Singaporean”.

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), she alleged that her husband and mother-in-law were abusive to her children, leading her to call the police several times, including on 15 Feb.

