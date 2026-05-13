14.9% test positive for tuberculosis after screening in Bedok, majority expected to have latent infection

473 who tested positive for tuberculosis in Bedok to undergo chest X-ray

About a week after tuberculosis (TB) screening concluded in Bedok, 14.9% of those screened have tested positive for the disease.

However, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said in a press release on Wednesday (13 May) that the vast majority of those who tested positive are expected to have latent TB infection.

3,169 screened for tuberculosis in Bedok

3,169 people in total were screened from 2 to 8 May at Heartbeat @ Bedok atrium, CDA said.

They included tenants, workers and those who frequent three clusters in Bedok Central — namely Heartbeat@Bedok, Block 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market and Singapore Pools Bedok Betting Centre.

14.9% of those who were screened — or 473 individuals — had a positive blood test, but the remaining 85.1% tested negative.

This rate is “within expectations”, CDA noted, due to the clusters detected and the high proportion of elderly in the area.

Positive result doesn’t mean active tuberculosis: CDA

A positive result does not mean a person has active TB, CDA said.

That’s why those who tested positive must undergo a chest X-ray to find out if they have active TB or just latent TB infection, CDA said.

If their infection is latent, it means they:

Do not exhibit TB symptoms

Are not infectious

Do not pose a public health risk

Latent infection ‘not uncommon’ in S’poreans

CDA explained that latent TB infection “is not uncommon” in Singaporeans — the prevalence among Singapore residents in 2015 was 12.7%.

The the prevalence of latent TB infection increases as one goes older, standing at 2% among those aged from 18 to 29. For those aged from 70 to 79, the figure is 29%.

Thus, most of the people who tested positive in Bedok are expected to have latent infection, CDA added.

X-rays to be conducted at Heartbeat @ Bedok from 13-15 May

Those who tested positive will be called by CDA to arrange for their X-ray appointment, while those who tested negative will receive an SMS.

The X-rays will be conducted at Heartbeat @ Bedok from 13 to 15 May.

Those who cannot make it can head to SATA CommHealth Bedok Clinic (351 Chai Chee Street).

Cases whose X-rays are normal are deemed to have latent TB infection and will be offered free and voluntary preventive treatment at SATA CommHealth Bedok.

Persons with an abnormal X-ray will be evaluated at the National Tuberculosis Care Centre and start treatment if diagnosed with active TB.

Contact tracing for each active TB case will also be carried out in accordance with current contact tracing protocols.

CDA also urged 41 individuals in the mandatory screening group who have not yet been screened or made a screening appointment to come forward for free testing at SATA CommHealth Bedok or the National Tuberculosis Screening Centre as soon as possible.

MP urges public to remain calm

In a Facebook reel on Wednesday, Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How assured residents that everyday activities like eating, meeting, and spending time in Bedok are “low risk”.

Mr Tan, who is also an MP for East Coast GRC whose division includes Bedok Central, advised the public to remain “calm, informed, and guided by facts” as residents who require follow-up or treatment will be contacted and supported accordingly.

In previous posts, he urged the public not to avoid the affected area, stressing that TB “is not easily transmitted” and typically requires prolonged and close contact over time.

Also read: Edwin Tong and Tan Kiat How highlight half-month rental rebate for hawkers & merchants affected by Bedok TB clusters

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @e2event.sg on TikTok.