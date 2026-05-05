Edwin Tong and Tan Kiat How highlight half-month rental rebate for hawkers & merchants affected by Bedok TB clusters

Affected hawkers & merchants to receive half-month rental, S&CC waiver, free TB health screening

East Coast GRC’s Members of Parliament Edwin Tong and Tan Kiat How announced support measures for hawkers and merchants in Bedok affected by the Tuberculosis (TB) outbreak.

Measures include a half-month rental rebate for eligible hawkers and merchants, as well as Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) waiver.

A free TB health screening for hawkers and merchants began on Monday (4 May). This will be extended to 8 May to allow for more people to register.

Half-month rental, S&CC waiver

According to Mr Tong, the measures were implemented after the team visited hawkers and merchants at Block 216 Bedok North St 1.

Footfall has also reduced greatly due to the presence of TB cases around the area, resulting in much lower earnings.

Hence, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has provided a half-month rental rebate for eligible hawkers and merchants as a form of support.

Meanwhile, East Coast Town Council has also pledged a half-month of S&CC waivers.

Both agencies will be reaching out to the relevant hawkers and merchants to provide more information.

Free TB screening and stepped-up cleaning

4 May also marked the start of TB health screening for hawkers, merchants, and others who have signed up, Mr Tan said.

However, he pointed out that screening will be prioritised for those required to attend and have been contacted to do so.

Over 700 people have already been screened as of 6pm on 4 May, with 280 of those under the mandatory group, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said in a statement on the same day.

Note that queues are expected to be longer for walk-ins, so arrangements can be made at SATA clinics for screenings.

The screening will also be extended by one more day to accommodate more residents, Mr Tan said.

This will allow for an additional 500 individuals to be screened.

Support hawkers

Both ministers also called on the community to rally behind hawkers and merchants.

Mr Tan reiterated that while this was a “challenging period”, it may also serve as a “reminder of what community looks like”.

Let’s continue to stay calm, informed, and supportive. Still safe to eat, still safe to meet

Mr Tong echoed his sentiments and called on residents to support hawkers and merchants in the affected area.

“Our hawkers and heartland merchants are an important part of our lives at East Coast, and we will do our best to support them”, Mr Tong said.

Also read: Edwin Tong reassures public on Bedok TB cases, urges support for hawkers as footfall dips

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Featured image adapted from @kiathowsg on Instagram and Edwin Tong on Facebook.