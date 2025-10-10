Woman’s hand gets stuck in sugarcane machine at Clementi hawker centre, released after about 2 hours

SCDF releases woman’s hand trapped in sugarcane machine at Clementi hawker centre, sends her to hospital

The authorities were called to a hawker centre in Clementi after a drink stall assistant’s hand got trapped in a sugarcane machine on Friday (10 Oct).

The woman’s hand was released after about two hours, reported 8world News.

SCDF called to Clementi after woman’s hand gets caught in sugarcane machine

A stallholder at Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre told the broadcaster that she heard shouts from the drink stall at about 6.40pm.

At first she thought that they were due to a cockroach but several other stall assistants came over and quickly called for help.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived about 5 minutes later.

They later cordoned off the area from a crowd that had gathered to watch.

Woman sent to hospital after hand is released

A diner told 8world that he saw the cordon after he had finished his dinner at 7.30pm.

People then told him that an accident had occurred.

He saw SCDF dismantling the machine to extricate the woman’s hand, which was finally removed at 8.30pm.

She was then taken away on a stretcher, seemingly in a daze.

8world reporters saw the woman being put into an ambulance in a conscious state.

SCDF DART specialists deployed to scene

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it received a call for assistance at about 6.50pm on 10 Oct.

A person’s right hand was trapped in a sugarcane machine at a stall in 448 Clementi Avenue 3 — the address of Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre.

Firefighters and rescue specialists from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were deployed to the scene to rescue the woman.

An SCDF paramedic administered pain-relief medication and monitored her vital signs throughout the operation.

Additionally, an emergency medical team from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital was also on site to provide medical support.

After the woman’s hand was released, SCDF conveyed her to the National University Hospital.

