Han’s To Close Hanis Café At National Library, Last Day On 30 June

Hanis At National Library To Cease Operations after 30 June

Hanis Café & Bakery at the National Library will cease operations after 30 June.

Opened in 2006, it was the first halal outlet of homegrown F&B brand Han’s Cafe & Bakery.

The café announced the impending closure via a post on Facebook on Saturday (24 June).

They also hinted at a special farewell event on its last day of operations.

Hanis Café & Bakery at National Library was Han’s first-ever halal outlet

Singapore’s first Han’s Cafe & Bakery was opened by Mr Han Choon Fook and his siblings in 1980, per its website.

In 2006, they established their first halal outlet, Hanis, at the National Library along Victoria Street.

For 18 years, the Hanis outlet has served up a variety of affordable Western fare, local favourites, and pastries to those in the vicinity.

However, before it could hit its two-decade mark, the F&B joint has, unfortunately, decided to shut for good.

Special farewell surprise on 30 June

On Saturday (24 June), Hanis announced the closure of its National Library branch on its Facebook page.

In the post, they thanked their supporters, who have patronised the eatery for the last 18 years.

They said that as much as they could not bear to leave, this closure was necessary as they needed to consolidate operations considering the competitive environment of F&B.

In light of that, they invited fans to join them for a last hurrah on 30 June, the outlet’s last day of operations. They teased that “something’s brewing” and hinted at a special farewell event.

Customers and employees expressed sadness towards closure

In response, many loyal supporters expressed their sadness.

Like this Facebook user, most of them recalled the good memories they made at that outlet with their loved ones.

Former employees have also taken to the comments to share their experiences. One of them said that while working at Hanis was busy, they also forged strong bonds with each other.

Another commenter said her son was a big fan growing up, so he is saddened to hear the news. She added that they would definitely be supporting the other outlets and wished the staff well.

After the National Library outlet closes, you may wish to visit the next nearest Hanis at:

Hanis PLQ Mall

Address:10 Paya Lebar Rd, #B2-18, Singapore 409057

Opening hours: 7am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Paya Lebar

On top of that, there are 18 other Han’s restaurants across the island that you may visit.

