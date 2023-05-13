Hard Rock Cafe RWS Closes After 13 Years As Area Undergoes Redevelopment

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Hard Rock Cafe RWS Closed For Good On 7 May

Hard Rock Cafe Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has shuttered for good on 7 May after a 13-year run at the holiday destination.

The closure was reportedly linked to upcoming redevelopment works at The Forum, where it was located.

With the closure, Hard Rock Cafe only has one remaining outlet here in Singapore, along Cuscaden Road in Orchard.

Hard Rock Cafe RWS thanks customers for support ahead of closure

The Hard Rock Cafe outlet at RWS had its last day of operations last Sunday (7 May) after being around for 13 years.

The iconic café first announced the closure on 2 May and said they’re “incredibly grateful” for their customers’ support as well as the memories they share.

In the comments section, the café shared that RWS plans on redeveloping The Forum — where it was located — resulting in most tenants having to vacate the area.

The American chain also added that it’s unclear if they’ll reopen at RWS, but did not rule out the possibility of opening a new outlet at another location.

Customers were advised to follow the Hard Rock Cafe Singapore Facebook page for more information.

One outlet left in Singapore

With the closure of the Sentosa outlet, Hard Rock Cafe has only one branch left in Singapore, located at 50 Cuscaden Road in Orchard.

If you’re keen on visiting Hard Rock Cafe’s last remaining outlet in Singapore, here’s how you can find it:

Hard Rock Cafe Singapore

Address: 50 Cuscaden Road, Hpl House, #02-01, Singapore 249724

Opening hours: 11.30am – 9.30pm (with the exception of private events)

Nearest MRT: Napier Station

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.